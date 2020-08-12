International Youth Day 2020: Posters, Images And Activities To Celebrate The Day

August 12 is observed as International Youth Day. This day is observed to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding the youth, worldwide. The first International Youth Day was observed in 2000. International Youth Day 2020 will be falling on Wednesday, August 12. Take a look at some International Youth Day posters, Images and activities:
Source: Nelson Mandela quotes/Instagram
International Youth Day is held each year on August 12 and is an initiative that celebrated the qualities of young people that recognise the challenges that the youth can face. It focuses on teens, tweens and their place in society. This day is observed not only to protect them but also include them in developing communities around the world. The focal areas of youth development and protection are education, environment, employment and intergenerational relations.
Because of the ongoing Pandemic, there aren’t any events that are happening. But you could conduct several virtual events and ask the youth to be a part of it.
