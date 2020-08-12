International Youth Day 2020: Posters, Images And Activities To Celebrate The Day

August 12 is observed as International Youth Day. This day is observed to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding the youth, worldwide. The first International Youth Day was observed in 2000. International Youth Day 2020 will be falling on Wednesday, August 12. Take a look at some International Youth Day posters, Images and activities:

Source: Nelson Mandela quotes/Instagram

International Youth Day 2020: Images, posters and activities

International Youth Day posters

International Youth Day is held each year on August 12 and is an initiative that celebrated the qualities of young people that recognise the challenges that the youth can face. It focuses on teens, tweens and their place in society. This day is observed not only to protect them but also include them in developing communities around the world. The focal areas of youth development and protection are education, environment, employment and intergenerational relations.

International Youth Day Images

International Youth Day activities

Because of the ongoing Pandemic, there aren’t any events that are happening. But you could conduct several virtual events and ask the youth to be a part of it.

Radio Show: You could contact the popular local or national radio stations to request them a slot to discuss International Youth Day.

Virtual meetings and debates: You could also organise virtual meetings and debates to discuss young people’s contribution to global issues. You can also ask people to suggest topics for discussion.

Organise virtual forum to exchange ideas: To promote International Youth Day, ask the youth of different cultural backgrounds to help the young and popularise a culture of non-violence.

Organise virtual concerts: You could request local or international musicians to be a part of your virtual concert. If not musicians, you could also invite politicians or policymakers to hold the key to note speech.

Empower Youth to play a role in their own future

Conduct online competitions: You could conduct online writing or speech competitions in your area and ask interested people to participate in it. This can in a way, also bring out new ideas that the youth have.

