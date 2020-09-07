Is Costco Open On Labor Day? Find Out Where To Get The Best Deals

As September has just begun, people across the United States of America are enjoying the last pleasant days of summer, as the season is changing from summer to fall. Along with the pleasant change of seasons, the month of September has also brought the federal holiday known as Labor Day. Labor Day 2020 is being celebrated on September 7 in honour and memory of the American Labor movement and their contribution in building the great nation. However, unlike Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter most major retailers in the USA will remain open on this holiday. Read on to find out, “Is Costco open on Labor Day?
Costco is the popular American retail store known for selling products in bulk. Customers often find amazing deals for various products in the store. Naturally many buyers wish to know if among all other major retail stores Costco will remain open on Labor Day too. However, according to Costco’s official website, the retail store is closed on account of Labor Day 2020 on September 7. Like most major retailers Costco stores across the USA, have bounced back to business too. The Costco store hours are between 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major looming threat, most stores across the USA are operating under reduced hours. But, on Labor Day most of these stores are open. Here is a list of convenience stores that customers can visit on Labor Day 2020.
According to a report on USA Today, Ascena Retail Group, which is the parent company of Justice, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, New York & Company's parent company RTW Retail winds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, have reportedly filed for bankruptcy. Hence they will be having a Labor Day sale before closing the shutters on some of their stores. However, stores such as Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom and Signet Jewelers have not filed for bankruptcy yet but are also expected to close some of their stores.