Last Updated:

Is Costco Open On Labor Day? Find Out Where To Get The Best Deals

Costco is one of the largest retailers in the United States which is best known for many affordable deals on its products. Find out is Costco open on Labor Day

Written By
Disha Kandpal
is costco open on labor day

As September has just begun, people across the United States of America are enjoying the last pleasant days of summer, as the season is changing from summer to fall. Along with the pleasant change of seasons, the month of September has also brought the federal holiday known as Labor Day. Labor Day 2020 is being celebrated on September 7 in honour and memory of the American Labor movement and their contribution in building the great nation. However, unlike Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter most major retailers in the USA will remain open on this holiday. Read on to find out, “Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Read | Why is Labor Day celebrated in the US? What is the importance of this day?

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco is the popular American retail store known for selling products in bulk. Customers often find amazing deals for various products in the store. Naturally many buyers wish to know if among all other major retail stores Costco will remain open on Labor Day too. However, according to Costco’s official website, the retail store is closed on account of Labor Day 2020 on September 7. Like most major retailers Costco stores across the USA, have bounced back to business too. The Costco store hours are between 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM. 

Read | Labor day sales 2020: Best TV deals in U.S. to get your hands on this Labor Day weekend

Here is a list of stores open on Labor Day 2020

  • Apple
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Bealls Florida
  • Bealls Outlet
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Belk
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • Cabela's
  • Conn's HomePlus 
  • CVS
  • Container Store 
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Dillard's
  • Dollar Tree
  • DSW
  • Ethan Allen
  • Family Dollar
  • Five Below
  • GameStop
  • Guitar Center
  • Home Depot
  • J.C. Penney
  • Joann Stores
  • Kirkland's
  • Kohl's
  • Kmart
  • Leslie's Pool Supplies
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Menards
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom 
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Party City
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Rack Room Shoes
  • Rite Aid
  • Ross
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Sears
  • Shoe Carnival
  • Sam’s Club
  • Stein Mart
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tuesday Morning
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart

Read | Labor Day Sales 2020: See the best Patio Furniture sets available on sale

Grocery & convenience stores open Labor Day

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major looming threat, most stores across the USA are operating under reduced hours. But, on Labor Day most of these stores are open. Here is a list of convenience stores that customers can visit on Labor Day 2020.

  • 7-Eleven
  • Acme
  • Albertsons
  • Aldi
  • BI-LO
  • Bravo Supermarkets
  • Baker’s
  • Cumberland Farms
  • Circle K
  • Copps
  • Cub Foods
  • City Market
  • Dillons
  • Food Lion
  • Fresh Market
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Fred Meyer
  • Fry’s Food Stores
  • Giant Eagle
  • Giant
  • Harris Teeter
  • Harveys Supermarket
  • King Soopers
  • Kroger
  • Love's Travel Stops
  • Lucky Supermarkets
  • Meijer
  • Pilot Flying J
  • Publix
  • Ralphs
  • Trader Joe's
  • TravelCenters of America
  • Vons
  • Wawa
  • Weis Markets
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods Market
  • Winn-Dixie

Read | Happy Labor Day Weekend images to share with your friends & family

Stores closing after Labor Day sales

According to a report on USA Today, Ascena Retail Group, which is the parent company of Justice, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, New York & Company's parent company RTW Retail winds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, have reportedly filed for bankruptcy. Hence they will be having a Labor Day sale before closing the shutters on some of their stores. However, stores such as Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom and Signet Jewelers have not filed for bankruptcy yet but are also expected to close some of their stores.

First Published:
COMMENT