Is Costco Open On Labor Day? Find Out Where To Get The Best Deals

As September has just begun, people across the United States of America are enjoying the last pleasant days of summer, as the season is changing from summer to fall. Along with the pleasant change of seasons, the month of September has also brought the federal holiday known as Labor Day. Labor Day 2020 is being celebrated on September 7 in honour and memory of the American Labor movement and their contribution in building the great nation. However, unlike Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter most major retailers in the USA will remain open on this holiday. Read on to find out, “Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco is the popular American retail store known for selling products in bulk. Customers often find amazing deals for various products in the store. Naturally many buyers wish to know if among all other major retail stores Costco will remain open on Labor Day too. However, according to Costco’s official website, the retail store is closed on account of Labor Day 2020 on September 7. Like most major retailers Costco stores across the USA, have bounced back to business too. The Costco store hours are between 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM.

Here is a list of stores open on Labor Day 2020

Apple

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Bealls Florida

Bealls Outlet

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Belk

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Cabela's

Conn's HomePlus

CVS

Container Store

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dillard's

Dollar Tree

DSW

Ethan Allen

Family Dollar

Five Below

GameStop

Guitar Center

Home Depot

J.C. Penney

Joann Stores

Kirkland's

Kohl's

Kmart

Leslie's Pool Supplies

Lowe’s

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Party City

Pier 1 Imports

Rack Room Shoes

Rite Aid

Ross

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sears

Shoe Carnival

Sam’s Club

Stein Mart

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tuesday Morning

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

Walmart

Grocery & convenience stores open Labor Day

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major looming threat, most stores across the USA are operating under reduced hours. But, on Labor Day most of these stores are open. Here is a list of convenience stores that customers can visit on Labor Day 2020.

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertsons

Aldi

BI-LO

Bravo Supermarkets

Baker’s

Cumberland Farms

Circle K

Copps

Cub Foods

City Market

Dillons

Food Lion

Fresh Market

Fresh Thyme

Fred Meyer

Fry’s Food Stores

Giant Eagle

Giant

Harris Teeter

Harveys Supermarket

King Soopers

Kroger

Love's Travel Stops

Lucky Supermarkets

Meijer

Pilot Flying J

Publix

Ralphs

Trader Joe's

TravelCenters of America

Vons

Wawa

Weis Markets

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Stores closing after Labor Day sales

According to a report on USA Today, Ascena Retail Group, which is the parent company of Justice, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, New York & Company's parent company RTW Retail winds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, have reportedly filed for bankruptcy. Hence they will be having a Labor Day sale before closing the shutters on some of their stores. However, stores such as Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom and Signet Jewelers have not filed for bankruptcy yet but are also expected to close some of their stores.