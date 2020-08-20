Last Updated:

Is Islamic New Year A Public Holiday? Read What Will Be Open & Closed On Muharram

The Islamic new year will be observed from Aug 19 - Aug 20. Amid this, the question 'is Islamic new year a public holiday' is being asked by many of us

The Islamic New Year falls on the first day of Muharram, which is considered as the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar. This year the Islamic New Year will be observed on August 19 - August 20. The Islamic new year is not a public holiday in India. But the 11th day of the Islamic new year, that is Muharram, will be observed as a public holiday. 

Islamic new year holiday in India

The Islamic New Year is a public holiday in countries such as India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, among many others. Meanwhile, it is not a nationwide public holiday in countries such as Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom or the United States. On the other side, Islamic businesses and organisations may have altered opening hours and there may be some congestion around mosques, particularly in the evening and at night.

What will be open and closed on Muharram?

Muharram is a compulsory public holiday in India, the government offices, post offices and banks will be closed on the day. Islamic stores, businesses and other organizations may be closed. 

Public Holidays list 2020

The Central Government Administrative offices across India have 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours are generally from 9 am to 5 pm. Apart from these 14 compulsory national holidays, custom holidays come on several important occasions so that the members of the central government can take rest or enjoy the festivals and national holidays. Here is a list of Central Government Holidays list 2020 from the month of August to December.

Compulsory Custom Holidays:

Holiday occasion 

Date

Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid)

 

 

August 1, 2020

 

Independence Day

 

 

August 15, 2020

 

Muharram

 

August 30, 2020

 

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

 

 

October 02, 2020

 

 

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

 

 

October 10, 2020

 

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

 

 

October 30, 2020

 

Diwali

 

 

November 14, 2020

 

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

 

 

November 30, 2020

 

Christmas Day

 

 

December 25, 2020

 

Custom Holidays list 2020 (From August-December)

Holiday Description

Date
Idul Zuha - Bakri Id August 1, 2020
2nd Saturday August 8, 2020
Janmashtami August 12, 2020
Independence Day August 15, 2020
Muharram August 30, 2020
2nd Saturday September 12, 2020
Mahatama Gandhi Birthday October 2, 2020
Sunday October 4, 2020
2nd Saturday  October 10, 2020
Dussehra - Vijay Dashmi October 25, 2020
Prophet Mohammad's birthday October 30, 2020
Diwali - Deepavali November 14, 2020
Guru Nanak's birthday November 30, 2020
2nd Saturday  December 12, 2020
Christmas day December 25, 2020

