Is Islamic New Year A Public Holiday? Read What Will Be Open & Closed On Muharram

The Islamic New Year falls on the first day of Muharram, which is considered as the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar. This year the Islamic New Year will be observed on August 19 - August 20. The Islamic new year is not a public holiday in India. But the 11th day of the Islamic new year, that is Muharram, will be observed as a public holiday.

READ | Post Office Holidays 2020: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

Islamic new year holiday in India

The Islamic New Year is a public holiday in countries such as India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, among many others. Meanwhile, it is not a nationwide public holiday in countries such as Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom or the United States. On the other side, Islamic businesses and organisations may have altered opening hours and there may be some congestion around mosques, particularly in the evening and at night.

What will be open and closed on Muharram?

Muharram is a compulsory public holiday in India, the government offices, post offices and banks will be closed on the day. Islamic stores, businesses and other organizations may be closed.

READ | Customs Holidays List 2020 - An Extensive Guide To Governmental Holidays

Public Holidays list 2020

The Central Government Administrative offices across India have 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours are generally from 9 am to 5 pm. Apart from these 14 compulsory national holidays, custom holidays come on several important occasions so that the members of the central government can take rest or enjoy the festivals and national holidays. Here is a list of Central Government Holidays list 2020 from the month of August to December.

Compulsory Custom Holidays:

Holiday occasion Date Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Independence Day August 15, 2020 Muharram August 30, 2020 Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 02, 2020 Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Diwali November 14, 2020 Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Christmas Day December 25, 2020

READ | BSNL Holiday List 2020: Extensive List Of Holidays Allotted To BSNL Employees This Year

Custom Holidays list 2020 (From August-December)

Holiday Description Date Idul Zuha - Bakri Id August 1, 2020 2nd Saturday August 8, 2020 Janmashtami August 12, 2020 Independence Day August 15, 2020 Muharram August 30, 2020 2nd Saturday September 12, 2020 Mahatama Gandhi Birthday October 2, 2020 Sunday October 4, 2020 2nd Saturday October 10, 2020 Dussehra - Vijay Dashmi October 25, 2020 Prophet Mohammad's birthday October 30, 2020 Diwali - Deepavali November 14, 2020 Guru Nanak's birthday November 30, 2020 2nd Saturday December 12, 2020 Christmas day December 25, 2020

READ | Holidays In 2020: Here Is A Complete List To Plan Your Vacation Well In Advance