Is Lowe's Open On Labor Day? Details About The Timings & Offers

Labor Day is a Federal Holiday in the United States of America. This year the Labor Day falls on September 7. While several stores remain shut on this day, several even remain operational. Further, stores also offer great discounts and deals on this occasion. Are you wondering, “Is Lowe’s open on Labor Day”? Here is everything you need to know:

ALSO READ: Why Is Labor Day Celebrated In The US? What Is The Importance Of This Day?

Lowe’s is one of the largest retail stores that is headquartered in North Carolina, USA. While Lowe’s is open on Labor Day, there are also attractive offers and discounts that will be offered to buyers on the occasion. Here is everything that you need to know about Lowe’s hours and Lowe’s Labor day sale:

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ: Labor Day Sales 2020: Best TV Deals In U.S. To Get Your Hands On This Labor Day Weekend

Lowe's Labor Day hours:

Lowe’s store timings on Labor Day are:

06:00 a.m.- 09:00 p.m.

ALSO READ: Labor Day Sales 2020: See The Best Patio Furniture Sets Available On Sale

Lowe's Labor Day Sale:

Lowe’s weekly advertisement often reveals details of attractive discounts that are offered at the store. Lowe's ad for Labor Day states details attractive discounts on products like smart home gear, security cameras, smart doorbells, smart lighting systems and several other items. Here’s a list of some items that will be available at discounted prices:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen):

Lowe’s will offer the Amazon Echo Dot at $30 instead of $50. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Alexa speaker offers a wide range of features. Some of the features include a smart clock and a smart speaker.

Ring Stick Up Wireless Outdoor Security Camera:

Lowe’s will offer the Ring Stick Up Wireless outdoor security camera at a cost of $85. The wireless camera was earlier priced at $100. In order to use the wireless security camera, one will have to download the Ring app.

Amazon Blink XT2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera:

The Amazon Blink XT2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera operates on battery. Lowe’s will offer the Amazon Blink XT2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera at a cost of $135 on Labor Day. This product was earlier priced at $ 180.

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Lowe’s will offer the Ring Video Doorbell 3 at a cost of $150. This product was earlier priced at $180. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a two-in-one product that offers a security camera as well as a doorbell. This device allows one to detect motions and it is also supportable with Wi-fi. One can save, record and share videos with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

ALSO READ: Happy Labor Day Weekend Images To Share With Your Friends & Family

Image Source: Shutterstock