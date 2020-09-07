Is Target Hours Open On Labor Day In The US? Read On To Know About Stores That Are Open

Every year Labor Day in the United States of America celebrates the hard-working population of the country. Most retail stores are closed on the day with exceptions of supermarkets and food chain stores. This year as well, Labor Day is being celebrated across the USA, giving off to employees and working population. Labor Day is a federal holiday and thus most offices and buildings are closed on this day.

Is Target hours open on Labor Day?

This year, due to the global pandemic affecting the businesses and enterprises like Stein Mart and Pier 1 Imports closing down, there is a lot of uncertainties around the public if Labor Day will witness a complete closing down of supermarkets and convenience stores. If anyone wishes to know “Is Target hours open on Labor day?” then read on.

However, unlike most celebrations and holidays like Christmas, Easter or Thanksgiving, major stores will not be closing for the day. They will still be open for business. The most common query is to know about Target hours on Labor Day. The store will be open for a shorter duration and will only allow people inside in a graded manner to avoid any congregation of people.

As per data from a business software provider Womply, only 15% of services will be closed on the day in the supermarket, and convenience side. These include the closing of Costco for a day. People can go to stores like Walmart, Target, Kmart and more but not Costco on the day. However, it is suggested for anyone wishing to go the marts to call and ask first. Target hours of Labor day sale will also be listed in the local branch's website and the on-location store.

Target hours, Labor day hours

Target hours can change as per the location. Generally, Target hours are between 10 am to 10 pm. However, during the Target hours Labor Day sale the timings will be changed as per the convenience of local residents. For example, in CA, LA, the store might be open until later. It is advised that the potential customer must call in advance to ask about Target hours, as per the location.

Here are some other options that are open on Labor Day 2020 as per USA Today:

Wawa

Weis Markets

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Apple

Bass Pro Shops

Bealls Florida

Bealls Outlet

Family Dollar

Five Below

GameStop

Guitar Center

Home Depot

J.C. Penney

Joann Stores

Kirkland's

Kmart

Kohl's

Leslie's Pool Supplies

Lowe’s

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Cumberland Farms

Dillons

Food Lion

Fred Meyer

Fresh Market

Fresh Thyme

Fry’s Food Stores

Giant

Publix

Ralphs

Safeway

Save-A-Lot

Sheetz

ShopRite

Sprouts

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

TravelCenters of America

Vons

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Michaels

Albertsons

Aldi

Baker’s

BI-LO

Bravo Supermarkets

Circle K

City Market

Copps

Cub Foods

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Party City

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Rack Room Shoes

Rite Aid

Ross

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam’s Club

Sears

Shoe Carnival

Stein Mart

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tuesday Morning

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

7-Eleven

Acme

Giant Eagle

Harris Teeter

Harveys Supermarket

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Ingles

King Soopers

Kroger

Love's Travel Stops

Lucky Supermarkets

Meijer

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington

buy buy Baby

Cabela's

Conn's HomePlus

Container Store

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard's

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Ethan Allen

Pilot Flying J

