Is Walmart Open On Labor Day? What Are The Walmart Labor Day Sale Hours?

Labor Day is a federal holiday observed in the U.S. every first Monday of September. The day is celebrated to honour the American labor movement. Labor Day falls on September 7 this year. It is observed to recognise the contribution of the labourers in the development of the United States of America. People often go on a shopping spree on Labor's Day as many premium brands often sale options. Read on to find whether you can get good deals on some brands at Walmart.

Walmart hours during Labor Day sale

Walmart is open today on Labor's Day i.e. September 7th, 2020.

Walmart usually stays open from 4 am in the morning till 2 am in the midnight.

However, people should check-up with their nearest Walmart branch and confirm their working hours on Labor Day as most businesses are open for a short amount of time due to the pandemic.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

U.S. retailers that are open on Labor Day:

Most U.S. retailers are open today on Labor Day that is Sept. 7th. Most retailers usually hold sales of various kinds during this day. Walmart is one of the many shops that are open today.

Shops like 'Stein Mart', 'Pier 1 Imports' and some other stores can be seen holding out their 'going out of business sales' today as well.

Numerous other retailers can be found open today on Labor Day where they would be open for full working hours whereas others have opted for limited opening hours today amidst the pandemic.

Except for Costco retailers, the majority of the retailers can be seen open today for at least some duration. Check with your store before stepping out of your home as the working hours of shops depend on the region in the U.S. too.

The Costco shops are closed on Labor Day just like they are on New Year's Day, Easter, Independence Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, most pharmacies are closed in the U.S on Labor Day while most grocery stores can still be found operating in majority locations with normal working hours or reduced working hours today.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock