Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes To Shares On This Victorious Occasion

Named after the successful Operation Vijay, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India on July 26. On this date in 1999, India emerged victorious and took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan. Fought for more than 60 days, 'The Kargil War' ended on July 26 with India regaining the power of all the previously held territory. Kargil Diwas is observed annually on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War’s Heroes. Read to know some quotes that you can share on this glorious occasion.
Also Read | National Simplicity Day Quotes: Read These Motivational Quotes By Henry David Thoreau
Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers… A tribute to the martyrs of India.
Kargil is not a story of just winning. It’s a story of Pain with Pride, a story when you will have tears of grief with a joyful smile. A story where death is not THE END. Salute to Indian Army. Jai Hind!
Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.
Salute to the brave martyred who gave their lives for their motherland and its children.
Also Read | Inspirational Guru Purnima Quotes That You Must Check Out
As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots.
You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavour, the protected will never know.
I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink, It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom…. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!
Also Read | National Loving Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Loved Ones
Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our heart. Memories of our souls. Jai Bharat! Kargil Vijay Diwas
A story of recapturing every inch of the mountain… A story of unflinching commitment… A story of valiant sacrifice for the nation… We salute our heroes, for their noble sacrifice has brought ‘Vijay Diwas’ upon us! Kargil Vijay Diwas!
Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.
We won against them in Kargil, but we lost our dear ones in those hills.
Also Read | Gayatri Jayanti Quotes You Can Send To Your Friends And Family
They fought until the end. Not budged an inch. They were self-less. They were undaunted. They were soldiers of the Indian Army.
For your tomorrow, we gave our today…Kargil Vijay Diwas!
Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminder of the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, rest in peace to the immortal martyrs of the motherland.
Young souls departed early sacrificed their life for our future. Protected the National flag and freedom of the Nation audaciously took their last breath by hoisting the tricolour flag at the enemy land. That year win is what we got but lost our brave sons of the motherland. Proud we all are and their saga of bravery will motivate generations to come. Immortal they are in our Hearts!