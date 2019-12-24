Kroger Christmas Eve Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Details

Christmas is the time when everyone waits for preparing delicious food, interesting surprises, gifts and decorating the house. This is the time when people spend time with their families and celebrate this day happily. But, the people who work at the supermarkets happily manage their family responsibilities and they even take care of customer needs during Christmas. Amongst such supermarkets comes Kroger Supermarket which has a vast range of everything that a person needs. Many people remain busy until the last minute and tend to go on shopping by the end.

Will Kroger Supermarket be open on Christmas Eve?

For those who are shopping at the last minute, some Kroger supermarkets are going to stay open for at least part of Christmas Eve. However, one can contact the supermarket and check if the nearest store is open or closed. The time is going to vary from store to store so asking more details is important.

Is Kroger Supermarket open on Christmas Day?

For people who rely on Kroger for their shopping plans, sadly the supermarket will be closed on December 25 on Christmas Day. So it is better to complete all your shopping from your favourite Kroger before 24th itself. If one cannot go shopping before Christmas eve, there might be other local stores open on this day.

Kroger stores are typically closed only on a single day i.e. on Christmas Day. So do not worry Kroger will resume working from December 26 from their normal working time. The store will continue to hold the Christmas sale by the end of the week so do not forget to check-in.

