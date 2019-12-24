The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kroger Christmas Eve Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Details

Festivals

Kroger Christmas Eve hours will help you understand the timings it is going to be opened during this festival. Know the opening hours of this supermarket Xmas.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
kroger christmas eve hours

Christmas is the time when everyone waits for preparing delicious food, interesting surprises, gifts and decorating the house. This is the time when people spend time with their families and celebrate this day happily. But, the people who work at the supermarkets happily manage their family responsibilities and they even take care of customer needs during Christmas. Amongst such supermarkets comes Kroger Supermarket which has a vast range of everything that a person needs. Many people remain busy until the last minute and tend to go on shopping by the end.

Will Kroger Supermarket be open on Christmas Eve?

For those who are shopping at the last minute, some Kroger supermarkets are going to stay open for at least part of Christmas Eve. However, one can contact the supermarket and check if the nearest store is open or closed. The time is going to vary from store to store so asking more details is important.

Is Kroger Supermarket open on Christmas Day?

For people who rely on Kroger for their shopping plans, sadly the supermarket will be closed on December 25 on Christmas Day. So it is better to complete all your shopping from your favourite Kroger before 24th itself. If one cannot go shopping before Christmas eve, there might be other local stores open on this day.

Kroger stores are typically closed only on a single day i.e. on Christmas Day. So do not worry Kroger will resume working from December 26 from their normal working time. The store will continue to hold the Christmas sale by the end of the week so do not forget to check-in.

Also Read | Is Target open on Christmas Eve 2019? Here are Target Christmas Eve hours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kroger (@krogerco) on

 Also Read | CVS Christmas eve hours: What time does the store open and close? Read the status here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kroger (@krogerco) on

Also Read | Publix Christmas Eve hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Details

Also Read | Kohl's Store- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Read here

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START