Lohri 2020: Events In Bengaluru To Celebrate The Festival Of Harvest

The celebration of the festival of Lohri is done with great fun and enjoyment by the Punjabis and Sikhs. The celebration of Lohri 2020 seems to be on full swing as well. Lohri celebration in Bengaluru city is certainly something that one cannot miss if they are in the city right now. There are many events where you can experience a Lohri celebration in Bengaluru.

Here are some great places to celebrate Lohri 2020:

Biggest Lohri Festival With DJ Hassan:

The biggest Lohri festival will be happening in Bengaluru at the Opus Super Club situated in South Bengaluru. The festivities will start on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 7 PM. They will continue up till Wednesday, January 15, 2020, and will end by 12:30 AM. The tickets for this festival are free of cost. The festival will have a LED Dhol, Gidha, Boliyaan Singers, Punjabi DJs, Lohri Decor, Simulated flames setup, hay, & khatiya.

Your Lohri 2020 will have the environment that will certainly take you back to the fields of Punjab. DJ Hassan will be a part of the celebrations. There is free valet parking and a dessert table. The place is also kid-friendly. The dress code for the event is a typical salwar kameez Punjabi dress attire for girls and kurta pyjamas with juttis for the boys.

Pind Di Lohri:

Pind Di Lohri is an event happening in Pebble, The Jungle Lounge, in Bengaluru. The event will be hosted by Ragini Dwivedi. The event will start at 8 PM on January 15. You can celebrate Lohri 2020 at Pind Di Lohri. The event will feature two great DJs, Anoop Absolute and DJ Baljinder. Lohri 2020 at Pind Di Lohri celebrates the new year. The event promises the best environment. There will be a bonfire and will also have food and beverages.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

