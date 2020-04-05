Mahavir Jayanti Holiday To Be Held In These States; See Full List

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious religious festivals in Jainism. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 6, 2020, where devotees will observe peace and harmony.

Also known as Sage Vardhmana, Lord Mahavira led a simple life and practised meditation. He earned his name because of his courageous and praiseworthy actions. Lord Mahavira devoted his whole life in preaching the truth about spiritual freedom to his followers. He also taught the importance of practising non-violence and introduced the concept of salvation.

Mahavir Jayanti bank holiday

This day marks the gazetted holiday in India. Therefore, government offices and various businesses stay shut for the day. Mahavir Jayanti is also a bank holiday. Here’s a list of the states in which people will observe Mahavir Jayanti holidays.

Mahavir Jayanti Holiday in which states?

Here are the states in India, which will celebrate Mahavir Jayanti national holiday on April 6, 2020.

Bihar

Chandigarh

Chhatisgarh

Delhi

Gujarat

Haryana

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Mizoram

Punjab

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Happy Mahavir Jayanti holiday

Every year, people from the Jain community celebrate Mahavir Jayanti to commemorate the teachings of Lord Mahavira’s preachings and the philosophy of Jainism. This day, devotees offer prayers and respect to the lord. They also decorate the temples with flags and fresh flowers to celebrate the festival. Idols of Lord Mahavira get ceremonial anointment, also known as abhisheka. After this, they are carried on a chariot. On the way, devotees recite rhymes praising their lord.

During this day, people from the Jain community also engage in charitable distributions. They offer food to needy and poor people. Jainism emphasises on the importance of world peace and believes in harmony. They avoid causing harm to any living being. Therefore, devotees also make contributions to save animals from being slaughtered.

