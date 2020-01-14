Makar Sankranti Stickers On WhatsApp That You Should Share With Your Family And Friends

The stickers feature on popular texting application WhatsApp was introduced a year back. Since then the popularity of this feature has not at all faded. Using the stickers feature normally while chatting with your family friends made every conversation interesting. The same feature has also introduced many customizations. You can also use your desired pictures, compress them and use it on WhatsApp to make conversations fun.

As the festival of Makar Sankranti has arrived, you can also use these WhatsApp stickers to wish your family and friends. Whatsapp has introduced the all-new Makar Sankranti stickers on its app. If you are still not aware of it then here are some steps on how to get these stickers.

Makar Sankranti 2020 stickers for android users

Step 1- Open WhatsApp and click on the smiley option to access the stickers. The stickers option is right after the GIF option.

Step 2- Tap on the stickers icon to open the sticker store. Then, scroll down the page to find the 'Get more Stickers' option to download the Makar Sankranti stickers pack.

Step 3- Click on the 'Get more Stickers' option and it will take you to Google Play Store. You can find different sticker apps there, from which you can download the Makar Sankranti sticker app.

Step 4- After downloading the app, open it, and tap on the 'Add to WhatsApp' option to operate it from there.

Step 5- Once the process is done, you can send the stickers from WhatsApp.

Makar Sankranti 2020 stickers for iPhone users

The iPhone users are not allowed to access any of these sticker apps from the app store. So instead here is something that you can do to use these stickers.

Step 1- If you receive any Makar Sankranti sticker, then mark that as your favourite. Press on the sticker and tap on the Star option to mark it as your favourite.

Step 2- Once you have marked the sticker as your favourite, you can share it with your contacts.

Step 3- You have to go to the sticker option, which is in the text bar. There you will find a star icon, where all your favourite stickers will be saved.

