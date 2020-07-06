Mangla Gauri Vrat Katha: History, Significance And Its Celebrations; All You Need To Know

The Mangla Gauri Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Hindu women usually fast on Tuesdays during Shravan Month which extends from July to August. Goddess Parvati is the symbol of power and epitome of a happily married woman. These married women worship Goddess Parvati and the fast is also observed by married women in her obeisance. Read about Mangla Gauri Vrat history, significance and celebration below:

Mangla Gauri Vrat: History, significance and observation

Mondays of the Shravan month are dedicated to Lord Shiva while Tuesdays are in adoration of Mangla Gauri. The fast observed by a woman are mostly on Tuesdays during the month of July and August. Newly married women are expected to observe this fast for the first five years of their married life.

The fast observed by women is to seek blessings from Goddess Shakti (an avatar of Goddess Parvati). It is believed that worshipping the goddess fills life with great benefits and also removes their upheavals. Goddess Parvati was the wife of Lord Shiva and worshipping her on this day is known to fulfil the desires of her worshipper. It is also believed that unmarried girls who observe this fast get a good husband and married women lead a successful married life.

Mangla Gauri Vrat Katha

Years ago, there used to live a wealthy man named Dharmapala. He was financially prosperous and had a good wife but no children. Several years later, he was blessed with a son, but astrologers predicted that his son will die at the age of 16, due to snake bite. When the child grew up, he was married to a girl who’s mother used to observe the Mangla Gauri fast. It is said that the daughter of this woman who was fasting, got the happiness of her husband for a lifetime and she stayed happy forever. This is how Dharmapala got a long life because of fasting.

Celebrations and rituals to follow:

The idol of Devi Mangla Gauri is placed on a wooden platform, covered in a red cloth. Next to the goddess, place the idol of Lord Ganesha. Ingredients like Haldi, kumkum, Akshata, water, sandalwood, vermillion, betel nuts, rice flowers, cardamom, Bael leaves, fruits, nuts, and alms are offered during Lord Ganesha Puja.

A lamp made of wheat flour is lit next to the idol on the platform. Cotton wicks are also prepared and kept on top of the things offered to the goddess. 16 different types of fruits and flowers are offered to the Goddess. On the last day of fasting, the idol of Mangla Gauri is immersed in a pond.

