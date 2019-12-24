The Debate
Meijer Store- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Read Here

Festivals

Christmas is the best time out of all. Everybody celebrates this time with their family. Some stores have limited hours working,check out Meijer's working hours

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
meijer christmas eve hours

We are all waiting for Christmas, and there are some wonderful surprises to be given. This is the time we are giving our family time and sharing this day with them. Nearly all the stores have shortened or even closed working hours this time of the year to ensure that their staff spends Christmas Eve with their families.

Meijer Christmas eve hours; check out what time the store will be closed and reopen-

If you're in control of your household's grocery shopping, understanding when your local grocer will be open and closed is extremely important. For certain holidays, Meijer, which is normally a 24-hour grocery store, might be closed. Christmas to be one of these holidays.

Just one day a year, Meijer stores close (Christmas Day). Early on Christmas Eve, the store may also close to allow its workers to spend time with their families. If you're doing some last-minute food shopping for the holidays, this can be important to keep in mind. Most of Meijer's stores are open 24 hours a day but on special days like Christmas, it is important to be aware of the working hours.  Nevertheless, it may be possible to close early on some of the dates. Meijer stores, for example, will close early on Christmas eve.

Here is the Heads up on holiday hours from Meijers. On Christmas Eve, Meijer stores will close at 7 pm and reopen on Friday, Dec. 26 at 6 am. Around 5 pm on Christmas Eve, Meijer Pharmacies will close and return to regular hours on Dec. 26. Pharmacies will be closes on New Year's Eve at 7 pm and on New Year's Day will be available from 10 am to 6 pm.

Published:
