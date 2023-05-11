Mira Rajput Shares A Glimpse Of Her ‘early Mother’s Day’ Celebrations With Kids

Mira Kapoor shares two children, Misha and Zain Kapoor, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Ahead of Mother’s Day 2023 (May 14), Mira has shared a sneak peek of her early celebration. Sharing a picture of the celebration, Mira mentioned that baby girls are the ‘best’.

4 days before Mother’s Day, Mira Kapoor is getting pampered by her daughter Misha Kapoor, who is 6 years old. Mira took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a chocolate box and a sweet note given to her. With the photo, she wrote, “Early Mother’s Day.. Baby girls are the best”.

Soha Ali Khan kickstarts Mother’s Day week

Before Mira Kapoor, actress Soha Ali Khan had shared a glimpse of the time spent with her daughter Inaaya. Soha posted a picture of Inaaya hugging her and another photo of Inaaya playing with their dog. In the caption, Soha wrote, “The best way to kick start Mother’s Day week ❤️"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput marriage

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput surprised fans when they tied the knot in 2015. The couple had an arranged marriage. While Kapoor is a Bombay boy, Mira hails from Delhi. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016. They named her Misha Kapoor. After two years, they welcomed a baby boy, Zain Kapoor, in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput new home

Shahid and Mira recently shifted out of their old home in Juhu. The couple lives in a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Worli since 2022. They have often shared photos and videos of their new house on their social media account.

About Mother’s Day 2023

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in May. This year the day falls on May 14. Mother's Day each year provides children, however, big or small, a dedicated day in the year to give some extra love and attention to their mothers and mother figures.