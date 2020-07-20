Moon Day Quotes That You Can Share On Your Social Media To Celebrate The Day

Every year, Moon Day is celebrated on July 20. This day commemorates the day humans first walked on the moon in the year 1969. On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 carried the first humans to the moon. On July 20, American astronaut Neil Armstrong and his partner Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon and collected about 47.5 pounds of lunar material which they brought back for studies to earth. Here are some moon day quotes that you can use to celebrate this day.

Moon Day Quotes

“Don’t tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass.” “Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” "Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss it you will land among the stars." "The moon is a loyal companion. It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human. Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections.” "Yours is the light by which my spirit's born: - you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” "Life is too short to not have fun; we are only here for a short time compared to the sun and the moon and all that." “The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to.” "There's something enchanted about night. All those heavenly bodies, shooting stars, the crescent moon, celestial phenomenon."

“The moon does not fight. It attacks no one. It does not worry. It does not try to crush others. It keeps to its course, but by its very nature, it gently influences. What other body could pull an entire ocean from shore to shore? The moon is faithful to its nature and its power is never diminished.” “Moonlight drowns out all but the brightest stars.” "I feel like the moon is a very beautiful woman. She's in control." “But even when the moon looks like it’s waning…it’s actually never changing shape. Don’t ever forget that.” “We are all like the bright moon, we still have our darker side.” "There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." “The beautiful moon is an antidepressant. Love for her light is in every heart because she is so friendly, loving and forgiving.” “Do not swear by the moon, for she changes constantly. then your love would also change.” "Always remember we are under the same sky, looking at the same moon."