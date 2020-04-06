National Beer Day 2020: Here Is All You Should Know About The Occasion

Why do people in the USA celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 every year is a big question. Everyone celebrates the festival with a lot of enthusiasm, but very few know why National Beer Day 2020 is celebrated. Here is all you should know about National Beer Day 2020.

What is National Beer Day 2020?

National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to commemorate the day in 1933 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act (a.k.a. Beer Permit Act). This act made by the congress of the US legalise the sale of beer after a ban of 13 years. This is one of the reasons why the Nation beer day 2020 is celebrated.

When did National Beer Day celebration start?

In the year 2009, a man from Richmond, Virginia, USA, started a Facebook page in the hope of starting the National Beer Day celebration. The page went viral and since then it has been celebrated every year on April 7. National Beer Day 2020 is celebrated and trends on social media with the hashtag #NationalBeerDay.

How to celebrate National Beer Day 2020

There are three ways you can celebrate National Beer Day 2020. First, you can gather your friends through a video conference and enjoy a beer together. Alternately, you can also brew your own beer and send it to your friends. Finally, in light of the social distancing norms that are prevalent around the world, you could enjoy a nice cold beer in the comfort of your own home. National Beer Day 2020 is a way of celebrating the unity beer brought, and the people who brought this freedom are celebrated on this day.

National Beer Day 2020, New Beers Eve

On the evening of April 6, every year the celebration begins with New Beer’s Eve and with people drinking their favourite beers. The prohibition period of 1920-1933 was long for the people back then, and after 1933 it became a tradition to celebrate the evening to mark the festival.