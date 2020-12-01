National Pollution Control Day 2020: Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

Every year, Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2nd, ever since the disastrous accident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy happened in 1984. The day also remembers the innocent people who lost their lives due to the horrifying Gas tragedy incident. The Bhopal Gas Tragedy occurred due to a gas leak on the night of December 2nd 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh. More than 5 lakh people got exposed to the toxic fumes of methyl isocyanate gas meanwhile more than 3700+ deaths were reported by the government of Madhya Pradesh due to this gas leak. Read on for more information about National Pollution Control Day 2020 and check out the history associated with National Pollution Control Day.

National Pollution Control Day History

December 2nd 2020 would mark the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Being considered as one of the world's worst industrial disaster, the day was later marked as the National Pollution Control Day since then. Apart from raising awareness about the rising pollution of air, water, and soil, this day also shifts the attention of people with regards to the pollution control acts. It tells us how industrial accidents could be prevented by abiding by the rules and regulations listed out in the pollution control acts.

National pollution control day significance

Objectives

To spread awareness of ways to manage and control industrial disasters

Prevent pollution caused by industrial processes or human negligence

Create awareness about the importance of pollution control acts

The Indian government has launched various acts and rules from time to time to control and prevent pollution in India.

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act of 1977

Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981

Environment (Protection) Act of 1986

Environment (Protection) Rules of 1986

Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules of 1989

Manufacture, Storage, Import, Export & Storage of Hazardous Micro- Organisms Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells Rules of 1989

Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996

Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998

Recycled Plastics Manufacture and Usage Rules of 1999

Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation) Rules of 2000

Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000

Municipal Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 2000

Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules of 2001

Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006

The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016

Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016

Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016

Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016

E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016

The National Pollution Control Day 2020 theme has the sole goal of raising awareness towards the cause of pollution and the ways by which pollution could be decreased in the environment. It is important that people bring their attention to the growing concerns of pollution and be aware of the ways that one can contribute to managing pollution threat in our country.

