National Pollution Control Day 2020: Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

Every year, Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2nd, ever since the disastrous accident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy happened in 1984. The day also remembers the innocent people who lost their lives due to the horrifying Gas tragedy incident. The Bhopal Gas Tragedy occurred due to a gas leak on the night of December 2nd 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh. More than 5 lakh people got exposed to the toxic fumes of methyl isocyanate gas meanwhile more than 3700+ deaths were reported by the government of Madhya Pradesh due to this gas leak. Read on for more information about National Pollution Control Day 2020 and check out the history associated with National Pollution Control Day.
December 2nd 2020 would mark the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Being considered as one of the world's worst industrial disaster, the day was later marked as the National Pollution Control Day since then. Apart from raising awareness about the rising pollution of air, water, and soil, this day also shifts the attention of people with regards to the pollution control acts. It tells us how industrial accidents could be prevented by abiding by the rules and regulations listed out in the pollution control acts.
The National Pollution Control Day 2020 theme has the sole goal of raising awareness towards the cause of pollution and the ways by which pollution could be decreased in the environment. It is important that people bring their attention to the growing concerns of pollution and be aware of the ways that one can contribute to managing pollution threat in our country.
