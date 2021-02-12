National Women's Day 2021 In India: History And Significance Of The Day

National Women's Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 13 in India. The day holds great importance in India’s history. It is celebrated to recognise the powerful voices of women. National Women’s day is celebrated on Sarojini Naidu's birthday. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, here are some details on the National Women's Day history and National Women's Day's significance.

National Women's Day history

National Women's Day 2021 is celebrated on Sarojini Naidu's birthday which is on February 13. India’s nightingale Sarojini Naidu has been an inspiration to all the women of India through her work. India's first woman governor, she was one of the freedom fighters who had actively participated in the independence of India during the British rule. To honour the contributions of Sarojini Naidu, February 13 is observed as National Women’s day of India. This year is the 142nd birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu.

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879. She hailed from a Bengali family in Hyderabad. She completed her education in Chennai before going to London and Cambridge for higher studies. She was appointed as a resident of the Indian National Congress in 1925 and later went on to become the governor of the United Province, now known as Uttar Pradesh in 1947.

At that time she became the first female governor of India. She was an active member of the Indian freedom struggle. She was also imprisoned for almost 21 months during Mahatma Gandhi’s quit India movement. Apart from her active involvement in politics and freedom struggle, Sarojini Naidu was also an amazing poet. She has written several poems on themes like romance, patriotism and tragedy.

National Women's Day significance

Sarojini Naidu's birthday is celebrated as National Women’s day in India because of her outstanding work for the upliftment and empowerment of women in India. Naidu has been a source of inspiration to women throughout the country. Celebrating the day becomes important as a lot of women get to know about the freedom fighter. The primary goal of the day is to make honour Sarojini Naidu and recognise powerful women like her in India’s history and also to inspire others to walk down the same path.

