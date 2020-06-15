Nature Photography Day Significance And History; Learn All About It Here

World Nature Photography Day was formed by the North American Nature Photography Association. The foundation of the photography association is dated back to 1994 when over a hundred nature lovers who were also photographers came together to dedicate a day to the ‘act of clicking nature’ pictures. In the 21st century, nature photography stands on its own as a large number of people consider it as a career choice. The technological advancements have helped people capture magnificent pictures of nature rather easily.

All about Nature Photography Day

All the members of the North American Nature Photography Association were devising a plan to save the art and ensure that more and more people indulge in clicking nature. Their goal was to make ‘wonders’ in frames not only in the United States of America but around the world. Another agenda of the NANPA was to inform and create awareness of the subjects that are being clicked, further conserving it from exploitation. The pictures clicked will be a source of thriving nature and help people recognise nature's beauty and importance, thus also keeping the accessibility to nature photographers intact and only broadening.

Check out some amazing Happy Nature Photography Day pictures

Nature Photography Day significance

NANPA established a dedicated day to Nature Photography to raise knowledge about nature lands, which is often exploited for commercial gains. The day marks the freedom of nature photographers, who manage to bring bio-diversity home in frames. ‘Rarity which is natural’ is the main objective of the photographers, who go into the search of the same. The association also manages to generate curiosity amongst young and budding photographers and hold competitions and more on the day. NANPA also organises workshops, membership drives and rallies across its centres. There are seminars held with professional photographers to explain the fundamentals of nature photography.

Nature photography ranges from standard photography to macro photography, which means to capture minute textures in nature. For example, capturing the waterfall droplets to going into the tropical habitats and clicking the crawling and swaying beings. The day is to motivate people to pick up the camera and shoot mother nature in its purest form. According to the official website of NANPA, their key moto is, “Promote the art and science of nature photography as a medium of communication, nature appreciation, and environmental protection.”

