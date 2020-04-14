Puthandu Wishes In English To Wish Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Puthandu is known as the Tamil New Year. Puthandu is celebrated on April 14, every year. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar it is celebrated as the first day of the Tamil New Year. Puthandu is observed by Tamilians across the world, in Tamil Nadu as well as Sri Lanka. This year, people will be observing Puthandu in their homes by cooking some delicious dishes and celebrating it with their families with enthusiasm. Here are some beautiful wishes to wish your family on this auspicious day.

Puthandu wishes in English

Source: Bhupendra Singh-Pixabay

New Hopes…New Aspirations…New Dreams…It’s a new beginning! May the year ahead be full of success and happiness! Puthandu Vazthukal!

Let this Tamil New Year bring cheer, love and peace in your life.

May the Divine power give you enough strength for tolerating highs and lows of life with calmness and patience. Keep smiling!

The first day of the New Year is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write something worthy. Happy Puthandu!

From this beautiful day of Puthandu till the next, may each of your days be replete with cheer, new resolutions and success. Have a Happy Tamil New Year.

May this year's Puthandu bring in abundance, joy and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year!

May You and All of Your Family Members Be Blessed With Good Health and Good Fortune This Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year! Puthandu Vazthukal 2020!

On This Tamil New Year, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Best of Divine Blessings That Fill Your Life With New Opportunities and Heart With Eternal Happiness. Puthandu Vazthukal 2020.

Sending My Warmest Greetings to You This New Year. May You Fulfill All of Your New Year’s Resolutions. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

Happy New Year to You and Your Family, May You Have a Great Time All Through the Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

On this auspicious occasion, May you be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and prosperity.

