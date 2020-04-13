Significance Of Rongali Bihu; Why And How Is The Festival Celebrated?

Bohag Bihu, which is also known as Rongali Bihu and Xaat Bihu, is a festival that is widely celebrated in the state of Assam and other different parts of northeastern India. Bihu marks the inception of the Assamese New Year and is the first day of the Hindu Lunar Calander. It usually falls in the 2nd week of April, focusing during the time of harvest.

Also read: Rongali Bihu Wishes To Send To Your Friends & Family For The Assamese New Year; see here

During this festival, the songs are played, cultural events are held, and lastly but most importantly, several special dishes are prepared. Bihu showcases the vibrant parts of Assamese culture. The people of Assam celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. People from all over meet and rejoice.

Also read: Rongali Bihu Wishes In the Assamese Language To Send To Your Friends And Family' see here

But Rongali Bihu follows the Hindu calendar, so it falls on different dates every year. This festival also unites the people from Assam of different cultural backgrounds. People greet each other and rejoice in this festival. Bohag Bihu 2020 in India will begin on 14 April.

This festival is in order to bring in a bright future for the year. This festival also celebrates the farmers. Bihu is celebrated to signify the time of harvest. It also marks the shift in the sun's solstice and the changes that brings to agriculture.

Also read: Rongali Bihu Images And Messages To Send To Your Friends, Family And Loved Ones' see here

There are seven important phases during this festival. These are Chot, Raati, Goru, Manuh, Kutum, Mela and Chera. Read about them below.

Also read: This Bihu Song Of Assam Police Is Winning Hearts Amid COVID-19 Lockdown For Its Message; see here

The first day of the Vaisakh month is the Manuh Bihu. On this day, special dishes like flattened rice, curds and other sweet dishes are prepared.

The second date of Visakh is Kutum Bihu.

The third day of Bihu is called Gosain Bihu and is marked by celebrating cultural events and competitions.

Phato Bihu it is the fourth and also the final day of Rongali Bihu

But the festivities and ritual are likely to get affected due to social distancing laws. The worldwide spread of COVID-19 is affecting everyone. Therefore it is imperative that you stay home. Stay safe and celebrate the festivals with your family indoors and rejoice.