Quit India Movement Day Images To Share In Memory Of The Historic Day

The Quit India Movement, also known as the Leave India Movement was launched by the All-Indian Congress Committee. The Movement was led by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942. The event took place during World War II and was held in demand to put an end to the British Rule in India. Take a look at some iconic Quit India Movement Images.

Source: Mahatma Gandhi quotes/Instagram

Quit India Movement Images

Mahatma Gandhi arriving on 8th August 1942 for the historic session of AICC in Bombay (now Mumbai) which launched on August 8.

Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, also known as Gowalia Tank is the place where Mahatma Gandhi delivered his iconic speech where the Quit India Movement began. Other leaders along with Gandhi gathered on the ground on August 8, 1942. The ground also houses a monument that tributes the historical event.

During his speech at the Gowalia Tank, Mahatma Gandhi called the nation to ‘Do or Die’. Soon after the speech, the entire Indian National Congress was imprisoned without a trial. National leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were arrested.

With leaders arrested and offices all over the country raided and their funds frozen, the Congress was declared an unlawful association. The first half of the Quit India Movement was peaceful with demonstrations and processions being carried out till Mahatma Gandhi’s release. The second half of the movement was violent with raids and fire at post offices, government buildings and railway stations.

Images for Quit India Movement Day

Women who were a part of the Quit India Movement also played a significant role. It is considered as one of the most remarkable contributions of Indian women at large. It is a story of devotion, sacrifice, and patriotism. Women at large were endowed with a new spirit on the call of Mahatma's 'do or die'.

The final phase of the Quit India Movement was marked in September 1942. There were mobs getting together and bombings in government places of Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Initially, the British refused to grant immediate independence and stated that it will be granted only after a war. Finally, India got its independence in 1947.

