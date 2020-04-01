Ram Navami Quotes In English To Share With Your Family And Loved Ones

Ram Navmi is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu religion. It is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar and marks the birth of Lord Rama. On this festival, various devotees from across the country pray to Lord Rama and seek his blessings. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri where devotees can be seen offering food to the needy. Below are some of the best quotes to share with your loved ones during Ram Navmi 2020.

Ram Navami quotes

"The Immortal had come in the form of Lord Rama, and showed the way of immortality to the whole world"

When Rama is held in the heart, everything will come to you - Fame, Fortune, Fulfilment and Freedom.

"Now you worship his form, repeat his name and praise his magnificence. But, merely doing so will not suffice as you need to practice Lord Rama's teachings in your life in order to purify the mind"

"No entity can come close to the grace of Lord Rama. The name itself is enough to drive away evil forces"

"Lord Rama followed the path of righteousness and enlightened the way of an ideal life for everyone"

"Lord Rama always teaches loyalty. Be it love or war, he stood as a prime example of an inspiration to many"

"RAMA is not a word but a feeling, one who can understand it, understands life itself"

"Make yourself better every day and kill the demons inside you like Lord Rama did"

"There is no one like Lord Rama, because Lord Rama is enough! he is not a god but the ultimate truth"

"The wisdom 'Ram Nam Satya Hai' if chanted and taught from birth till death instead from death to funeral pyre would make the world a better place!"

"Once Lord Rama gives his word, that is final and is kept at any cost. There is no question of repetition of the same a second time."

