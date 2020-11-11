Remembrance Day 2020 In India: Find Out How This Day Is Observed In India

Remembrance Day 2020 is around the corner. This is perhaps one of the most important days in modern history. On Remembrance Day every year, a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War. This day is observed to remember the members of their armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty in the first world war. Among other commonwealth countries, Remembrance Day 2020 will also be observed in India.

When is Remembrance Day 2020 celebrated?

This day historical day is celebrated every year on November 11. According to a report in Britannica, this day holds a great historical significance also because on this day, the Allied powers signed a ceasefire agreement with Germany at Rethondes, France, at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918, thus bringing the World War I to an end. Hence, November 11 was commemorated as Armistice Day in the United States, Great Britain, and France.

Remembrance Day 2020 in India

The Britannica report further reveals that the tradition of celebrating the Remembrance Day 2020 was inaugurated by King George V in 1919. On this day all the common wealth countries recall the end of hostilities of the First World War on that date in 1918. In India, the day is observed by tributes being paid and ceremonies being conducted in the army cantonments.

Memorial services are conducted in some churches in India, such as St. Mark's Cathedral and St. John's Church in Bangalore. In North East India, in Kohima and Imphal, services of remembrance supported by the Indian Army are observed at the War Cemeteries. The day is also observed at the Delhi War Cemetery. In 2013, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, marked the day in Mumbai's St. John the Evangelist Church. Aside from India, this day is observed in Australia, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Kenya, New Zealand, Saint Lucia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Happy Remembrance day 2020: Remembrance Day quotes & messages

"Our cheer goes back to them, the valiant dead!

Laurels and roses on their graves to-day,

Lilies and laurels over them we lay,

And violets o'er each unforgotten head." Richard Hovey

And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier's tomb, and beauty weeps the brave. Joseph Drake

Valor grows by daring, fear by holding back Publilius Syrus

Four things support the world: the learning of the wise, the justice of the great, the prayers of the good, and the valor of the brave Muhammad

And each man stands with his face in the light of his own drawn sword. Ready to do what a hero can. Elizabeth Barrett Browning

All we have of freedom, all we use or know—

This our fathers bought for us long and long ago Rudyard Kipling,