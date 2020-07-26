'Cursed' Review: Despite Historical Inaccuracies, Netflix's Fantasy Drama Shines Through

Cursed is a show full of magic and is basically a fantasy drama series. One can easily expect loads of magic and amazing visuals throughout this Netflix series. Cursed boasts of amazing performances by the actors and is about an Arthurian Legend about a teenage sorceress, Nimue. The sorceress joins forces with a mercenary in order to save her people from impending doom. Katherine Langford plays Nimue in the series along with Daniel Sharman as The Weeping Monk, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Devon Terrell as King Arthur, Lily Newmark as Pym and many more.

Review of Netflix's recent high fantasy drama, Cursed

Also Read | 'Cursed' Cast: Details About All Significant Actors And Characters From Netflix Show

What’s The Plot?

Nimue is a young woman who is feared and hated in her village due to her magical powers. The church, on the other hand, terrorises the countryside. It does this on command from Father Carden. The Father decides that the land is unholy and takes it upon himself to get rid of the Fey who have been poisoning the world with their magic. The Father and his red paladins go from village to village killing several fey and torching their homes. When the Paladins arrive at Nimue’s village, things get out of hand quickly. The dying mother of Nimue tasks her with the responsibility of recovering an ancient powerful sword. Thus Nimue sets out on her journey in search of this powerful sword while trying to face several obstacles in her way. Her best friend Pym also joins her and thus, an amazing adventure begins.

Also Read | 'Cursed' Ending Explained: What Happens To Nimue & Who Is The Weeping Monk In The Drama?

What Works

The story of Cursed is quite compelling and thus keeps the audience engaged to it. The stunning visuals and the fantasy world created by the team make up for an amazing viewing experience. Besides that, the acting by Kathrine Langford and the rest of the cast goes well. The cast delivers an amazing performance and creates a perfect vibe of medieval times. Langford seamlessly transforms into her character getting stronger as she triumphs several obstacles along her way and thus her character arc is quite interesting to watch. The other characters too deliver commendable performances especially when it comes to Devon Terrell who makes up for an amazing yet pleasing King Arthur.

Also Read | New Movies On Netflix That Are Coming On The OTT Platform In August 2020; See List

What doesn’t work

The time and place leap that the film takes can be a bit annoying for some viewers. The historical accuracy too has been tampered a bit. However, the fantasy nature of it rescues it. The inaccuracies in several points are visible throughout the series; however, one could always ignore them due to the film being fantasy-driven.

Also Read | Robert Kirkman On How COVID-19 Gave Them Time To Make A Polished 'The Walking Dead' Movie

Conclusion

This is the first season of Cursed and it does pretty well. The characters and the overall appeal of the film are engaging and thus it is a good option to binge-watch. The series has ten episodes with each episode being approximately 48 minutes long. The storyline is based on Arthurian Legend through a woman's eyes. One could easily watch the series and enjoy getting transported to a whole new world.