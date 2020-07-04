4th Of July: San Diego Beaches Will Remain Open But With Several Other Restrictions

The United States' Independence Day is celebrated with a massive gathering at public spots, beaches etc on July 4th each year. However, there will be a major hit this year for the party-goers and citizens of the United States as the fireworks and other fun-shows will be cancelled due to the widespread outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. Unlike every year, 4th of July 2020 Independence Day celebration is not going to be the same and definitely more restricted. However, San Diego Beaches on 4th July will remain open primarily. To know more information about San Diego beaches, and the Independence Day Celebration this year in the US, keep reading ahead.

Also Read: International Caps Lock Day: Meaning, Significance, History And Celebration

4th of July San Diego Beaches

Source: Shutterstock

As the soon the news broke out that on 4th of July beaches in San Diego will remain open, the Diego Law Enforcement agencies are planning out a way to handle the crowd expected on the weekend. This is because of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that are rapidly increasing each day, and at a faster rate now than ever. As per reports, even though on the 4th of July Beaches in San Diego will be open, but the shops, bars, restaurants nearby them will mostly not be functional.

Also Read: World Refugee Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends Or Post On Social Media This 2020

Also, only a few beaches on the 4th of July will be open and not all of them. Some popular San Diego beaches in the area will remain closed in order to prevent the citizens from stepping out of their house and visiting public places. Apart from that, beachgoers most definitely need to follow all the social distancing measures. Especially wearing a mask as an absolute mandatory one. One certainly needs to maintain a minimum distance of six feet distance from a stranger at the beaches. Thus, if citizens wish to visit the beach this weekend they need to keep all these instructions in mind.

Also Read: Social Distancing Rules: Is It Safe To Eat Outside, Go For A Walk, Or Get A Haircut?

Beach parking in most of the San Diego beaches on 4th of July will be restricted. This step is taken by the authorities to diminish the possibility of large gatherings, and crowding up near the seaside. If such measures are not taken, it might result in a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, no lavish fireworks will take place on the 4th of July 2020, unlike in past years. Lifeguards, police, and other healthcare workers will also be present at the beaches. This is important to ensure the safety of citizens of the United States.

Also Read: Doctor's Day Quotes In English To Share With Family And Friends Or Post On Social Media