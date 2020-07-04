Last Updated:

San Diego Beaches 4th Of July: Read Complete Details To Find Out

San Diego beaches 4th of July: People gather at beaches on July 4 to celebrate the patriotic day. Read on to know if beaches in San Diego are open on July 4.

The United States of America will be celebrating the 4th of July as Independence Day. One of the major highlights of the 4th of July is the gatherings at the beach. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises, several people are confused if the beaches of San Diego will remain open. Read on to know more details:

San Diego, a city in California, witnesses people across the world gathering on the occasion of the 4th of July. People enjoy the day by relaxing alongside the beach, eating delicacies, indulging in sports activities, and many more things. However, this year, many visitors may expect some changes in the schedules of the beaches due to the current COVID-19 pandemic crises. 

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom recently updated all the citizens and visitors about the upcoming schedules for those visiting the Southern California beaches. Gavin Newson, lately updated on Twitter that the current pandemic crises will not take the celebration of the 4th of July off. However, the Governor of Southern California instructed to avoid crowds and not gathering with people they do not live with. He further instructed to put on masks while celebrating the 4th of July at San Diego beaches. He laid some guidelines like maintaining a physical distance.

There is yet another important notification that the Governer of California gave to the visitors. In the tweet shared by Gavin Newsom, he informed that all the parking facilities at state beaches that are near Southern California will be closed. Along with that, the bay area of Southern California will also stay closed.  

There are several cities in the state of California that will have their beaches closed. The beaches in Los Angeles in the state of California also will remain closed on the 4th of July. Los Angeles County as well as the Supervisor of Los Angeles County have notified the visitors about the County of Los Angeles beaches to be closed on a temporary basis that is from July 3 to July 6. 

 

