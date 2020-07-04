San Diego Beaches 4th Of July: Read Complete Details To Find Out

The United States of America will be celebrating the 4th of July as Independence Day. One of the major highlights of the 4th of July is the gatherings at the beach. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises, several people are confused if the beaches of San Diego will remain open. Read on to know more details:

San Diego beaches 4th of July

San Diego, a city in California, witnesses people across the world gathering on the occasion of the 4th of July. People enjoy the day by relaxing alongside the beach, eating delicacies, indulging in sports activities, and many more things. However, this year, many visitors may expect some changes in the schedules of the beaches due to the current COVID-19 pandemic crises.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom recently updated all the citizens and visitors about the upcoming schedules for those visiting the Southern California beaches. Gavin Newson, lately updated on Twitter that the current pandemic crises will not take the celebration of the 4th of July off. However, the Governor of Southern California instructed to avoid crowds and not gathering with people they do not live with. He further instructed to put on masks while celebrating the 4th of July at San Diego beaches. He laid some guidelines like maintaining a physical distance.

There is yet another important notification that the Governer of California gave to the visitors. In the tweet shared by Gavin Newsom, he informed that all the parking facilities at state beaches that are near Southern California will be closed. Along with that, the bay area of Southern California will also stay closed.

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with.



Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

There are several cities in the state of California that will have their beaches closed. The beaches in Los Angeles in the state of California also will remain closed on the 4th of July. Los Angeles County as well as the Supervisor of Los Angeles County have notified the visitors about the County of Los Angeles beaches to be closed on a temporary basis that is from July 3 to July 6.

Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th. We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 29, 2020

To slow the spread of #COVID19 and prevent crowding that can result in more people becoming infected, all LA County beaches, piers, parking lots, and bike paths will be closed Friday, July 3 at 12:01 AM to Monday, July 6 at 5:00 AM https://t.co/TAAoYjk9mg pic.twitter.com/hbBkiC4rnf — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 30, 2020

