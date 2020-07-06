Sawan Fast 2020: Read About Sharavan's Meaning And Significance

The month of Shravan, which is also known as ‘Sawan’ and ‘Avani’, will commence from July 6. This month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the primary deities in the Hindu religion, and his wife Goddess Parvati. Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and it is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and opting for a fast for Sawan will help the devotees achieve salvation. Many devotees also observe fast on every Monday, which is knows as ‘Sawan Somwar’. Generally, the month of Shravan is observed in July and August. Read on about the Sharavan fast 2020.

When is Sawan fast 2020?

According to the Hindu calendar, Shravan Maas will begin from July 6 while it will end on August 19. Shravan Maas is considered very auspicious and people across the country observed fast on Mondays and Tuesdays of the holy month. Take a look at the important dates for Sharavan fast 2020 below.

Important dates for Sawan fast 2020

July 6 – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)

July 13 – Second Shravan Somwar

July 20 – Third Shravan Somwar

July 27 – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 3 – Fifth Shravan Somwar (last Somwar and the last day of the month)

Dates as per the Amavasyant calendar

July 21 – Shravan month begins

July 27 – First Shravan Somwar

August 3 – Second Shravan Somwar

August 10 – Third Shravan Somwar

August 17 – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 19 – Shravan month ends

Fast for Sawan and why it is considered holy

Shravan is regarded as one of the holiest months in the Hindu religion. The Shravan Maas is auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva, who is also known as ‘Shambhu’, and his wife Goddess Parvati. In the month of Shravan, various other festivals like Naga Panchami, Shravani Purnima, Vara Lakshmi Vrata, Govatsa, Raksha Bandhan, Kalkyavatara, Putradaikadashi and Rishi Panchami are also celebrated.

Importance of worshipping Lord Shiva

According to the legend, the Samudra Manthan, which is the swirling of the ocean by the devatas and asura in order to acquire 'Amrit' began in this month. However, during the process, the poison was also churned out which started destroying all forms of life forms on earth. The Gods and the demons together prayed to Lord Shiva who then drank that poison and saved the world. Therefore, Lord Shiva is worshipped in the month of Shravan as a sign of gratitude. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day will help his devotees seek salvation. Happy Sawan 2020.