Scheels Christmas Eve Hours: Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019

Christmas is around the corner and what’s better than shopping for Christmas. When we talk about Christmas, things that come in our mind are Christmas cookies, gifts, and Santa Claus. Christmas traditions include exchanging of presents. Everybody also plays Secret Santa game in which they secretly get a present for their friends and surprise them. Thus, Christmas shopping is very essential and keeping it for the last minute may not be a good thing.

Across the world, there are many stores that provide their customers with the ease of shopping even on Christmas eve. There are many stores open for certain specific hours on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. One such stores is Scheels.

Scheels is an employee-owned and operated sports goods and entertainment chain store that has twenty-seven stores located in thirteen US states. The store in Sparks, Nevada, is both the largest Scheels store and the largest all-sports store in the world. The headquarters of the stores are located at Fargo, North Dakota.

Scheels Christmas Eve hours

Scheels regular store hours are from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. However, on special festivals, the store gets closed early in the evening so that the workers can have the privilege to go home and enjoy with their family. On Christmas Day, the store remains closed for the customers. All stores of Scheels follow the same policy.

The majority of Scheels stores are closed for business on holidays like Easter Sundays, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. On the next day of Christmas Day, the stores run normally. The opening hours of the store are 9:00 AM-9:00 PM. While on Christmas Day, the stores get closed, New Years is not a problem as the stores run on their regular timings.

