Wedding Dates In November 2021: Here Are The Auspicious Dates To Lock Next Year

All around the world, people have been postponing their marriage plans for this year, in 2020, due to the COVID restrictions imposed worldwide. In India, too, it has been the same scenario. However some people chose to get married during 2020 too, however, everyone opted for a simple and intimate wedding. For those who have postponed their marriage due to COVID and are thinking of getting married next year, they can do so by checking the marriage dates in November 2021.

According to the Hindu calendar, there are some months when people shouldn't and can't get married, however, November doesn't come within those months. So, for those couples who intend to get married in the breezy winters can check out these list of wedding dates in November 2021.

Wedding Dates 2021- November

The winter wedding season is a great time to have a wedding ceremony in India. November and December are usually considered to be crowd-favourite seasons as these two months see the most number of weddings in any year in our country.

A report in Drik Panchang has revealed all the auspicious wedding dates in 2021. Here is a list of all the dates available in November 2021. While no auspicious dates are available in the months of February and March as well as from August to October, here is a list of November muhurat dates for a Hindu wedding.

November 15, 2021, Monday

November 16, 2021, Tuesday

November 20, 2021, Saturday

November 21, 2021, Sunday

November 28, 2021, Sunday

November 29, 2021, Monday

November 30, 2021, Tuesday

If you have been planning to have a wedding after July 2021, you might have to wait for more than three months as there are no auspicious dates in August, September, and October 2021. Unfortunately, these the months of August, September and October have no auspicious wedding dates as these are prohibited solar months. But you may opt for a court marriage or even a non-ritualistic wedding in these three months. Many couples are choosing to get married legally before performing rituals and communal celebrations.

