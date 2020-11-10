Singles Day 2020: What Is Singles Day? Know About Its History And Significance

Singles Day is a holiday that people across the country of China celebrate on November 11 every year. Numerous unmarried men and women mark this occasion by treating themselves with presents and gifts for making their day special. Moreover, it became famous as the online shopping day in China and other parts of the world. Various brands observe an increase in their sales on Happy Singles Day every year. So, we have mentioned further details about Singles Day 2020 that you must check out right away.

Singles Day 2020: What is Singles Day?

Singles Day 2020 is an unofficial holiday in China marking the celebration of freedom in singlehood. It occurs on November 11 as this date represents 11/11, which consists of four ones or singles together. So, the name translates as Single Sticks Holiday in the country. Here is everything you need to know about the Happy Singles Day history.

Singles Day history

Earlier, it was Bachelor’s Day in China, which began among college students at China’s Nanjing University in the 1990s. It emerged out as anti-Valentine’s Day during that time. According to Investopedia, people believe that four male students of Nanjing University’s dorm shared ideas for breaking away from the monotony of having a partner or significant other. Moreover, they agreed that November 11 would mark the honour of single people, for which the celebrations would take place. While their ideas and activities jumped the boundaries of the University, many men and women felt their notion appealing and relatable, before the name change happened.

Happy Singles Day significance

Later on, they started calling it Singles Day. On this occasion, single people meet, party with their friends, and organise meetups. November 11 has also become a date for weddings in the country. Among different ways to celebrate Singles Day 2020, Chinese media also talk about relationship problems and many topics related to the concept of love.

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Previously, the celebration of Happy Singles Day took place only in China. However, various South Asian and European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom celebrate the day. Meanwhile, several destinations have made this event official on other different dates.

Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020