Rose Day 2020: How Netizens Have Turned It Into A Meme-fest On Social Media

Rose day, which is mostly celebrated among the youngsters, marks the beginning of Valentine's Week. Rose day is celebrated on February 7. Rose day marks the first day of a romantic week, which is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

Rose Day arrives when the spring is thriving and florets are in full bloom. The day is celebrated by gifting roses, which signifies the bond of love and the start of a new friendship. On the occasion of the romantic day, netizens have stormed the internet with a wide range of content. Here are a few rose day-inspired memes, which will tickle your funny bone.

Rose Day memes take over the internet

As the world celebrates Rose Day today, meme-makers are also busy using the occasion to create some hilarious content for users to enjoy. The memes have set #RoseDay trending high on all social media platforms. Take a look at some of the Rose Day memes that are taking over social media:

#RoseDay

When my frnd enter my garden nd says



*Bhai yeh Rose chaiye GF ko dena hai*



I b like- pic.twitter.com/bEBAyFGOtT — Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳❤🔥 (@Abhishe14612366) February 7, 2020

“ To those who work in Acres not in hours...

We Thank You 🙏 ”

~ unknown



📍 Farmer's day out



#RoseDay #farmer #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/1w9aw1CtX2 — P R E M (@_IamPrem_) February 7, 2020

Today on #RoseDay 🌷 one of my rose flowers for those martyrs who have given life for this country. pic.twitter.com/4Git5A15TC — Anish Kumar Singh (@anishsingh700) February 7, 2020

Happy Rose Day (To Couples)



Happy Rose Jaisa Day (To All The Singles)😂#RoseDay — The Lit Shaikh🔥 (@arsalan_arsu) February 7, 2020

भाेलि Feb 7..



For Others - Rose day 🌷🌷



For Me - Friday, half office 😎😏 — मदन ब्राे ❤️ (@madan_abcd) February 6, 2020

Happy #RoseDay



Only 90's kids know the worth of this Rose. pic.twitter.com/Nznpve1QnB — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ🐍 (@asgarhid) February 7, 2020

(Image Credits: Canva)