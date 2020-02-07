Union Budget
Rose Day 2020: How Netizens Have Turned It Into A Meme-fest On Social Media

Festivals

Here are a few Rose Day memes that you can share with your friends this Valentine's week. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7, 2020.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
rose day

Rose day, which is mostly celebrated among the youngsters, marks the beginning of Valentine's Week. Rose day is celebrated on February 7. Rose day marks the first day of a romantic week, which is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

Rose Day arrives when the spring is thriving and florets are in full bloom. The day is celebrated by gifting roses, which signifies the bond of love and the start of a new friendship. On the occasion of the romantic day, netizens have stormed the internet with a wide range of content. Here are a few rose day-inspired memes, which will tickle your funny bone.

Also Read | Rose Day Jokes And Memes That You Can Share With Your Single Friends This Valentine's Week

Rose Day memes take over the internet

As the world celebrates Rose Day today, meme-makers are also busy using the occasion to create some hilarious content for users to enjoy. The memes have set #RoseDay trending high on all social media platforms. Take a look at some of the Rose Day memes that are taking over social media:

Also Read | Rose Day 2020: Shayaris Filled With Love To Send To Your Someone Special

Also Read | Rose Day Status To Post On Your Social Media For That Special Someone

Also Read | Rose Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, And GIFs To Send To Your Loved Ones

(Image Credits: Canva)

Published:
COMMENT
