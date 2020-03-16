St Patrick's Day Wishes And Quotes To Spread Cheer Amongst Your Loved Ones

Saint Patrick's Day, commonly referred to as the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration to pay respects to Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. St Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on March 17 and a number of people certainly pass on their St Patrick’s day wishes to each other. But don’t worry if you do not have any St Patrick’s day wishes up your sleeve. Here are some happy St Patrick’s Day wishes.

St Patrick's Day wishes

On St. Patrick’s Day, I wish you a thousand lucky Shamrocks and a million pots of gold!

Wishing you a day be full of rainbows, pots of gold, and lots of Irish cheer to last the whole year. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

May St. Patrick protect you in whatever you do on this day and all the days to come.

Wishing that this St Patrick's Day brings you success in whatever you do. May your list of loyal friends continue to grow. Wishing you a very happy St Patrick's Day. May the luck of the Irish be with us!

I wish I could be there to celebrate St Patrick's Day along with you. But, all my thoughts and wishes are with you on this wonderful occasion. Wishing you a very happy St Patrick's Day.

St Patrick's Day quotes

"Before I was humiliated I was like a stone that lies in deep mud, and he who is mighty coming\ and in his compassion raised me up and exalted me very high and placed me on the top of the wall." -Saint Patrick

"May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, And may trouble avoid you, wherever you go." -Irish Blessing

"If I have any worth, it is to live my life for God so as to teach these peoples; even though some of them still look down on me." - Saint Patrick

