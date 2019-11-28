Is Stop And Shop Open On Thanksgiving?

The holiday of Thanksgiving means roasted turkey and apple pie, friends and family chatting at dinner. However, with the holiday spirit, the checklist goes haywire. No matter how much attention one pays to the list, some of the other items are always forgotten. But Stop and Shop has come to the rescue of many by remaining open on Thanksgiving.

Stop & Shop Thanksgiving hours

Stop & Shop has made entertaining easy with a range of party trays, fully prepared dinners and desserts, and more. They have delicatessen, bakery, seafood and produce department. This year’s collection on Shop & Stop also includes a Mediterranean platter, beef rib roast, shrimp cocktail, mozzarella and tomato tray and a chocolate-dipped cookie tray.

However, not all stores of Shop & Stop are open this Thanksgiving. The stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will reportedly be open till 5 pm. But the Shop & Stop stores in Massachusetts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For more information or to locate the nearest Stop & Shop, you can call the customer care number 800-767-7772 from their website.

Shop & Stop is offering multiple deals for customers this Thanksgiving Day. They also have a recipe section on their website, which will tell customers about special Thanksgiving dishes they can try out at home. They also have an online ordering system called Peapod Online Ordering where one can redeem coupons and avail the facility at a lesser price.

Started in 1914 by the Rabinowitz family in Massachusetts, Stop & Shop have opened 400 stores since. They have stores all over the upper state in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and many more location. In 2006 it signed a contract with Starbucks because of which the latter can be inside the supermarket at one or two locations.

