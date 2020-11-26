Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2020: See Whether Bevmo, Panda Express & Bj's Are Open

Thanksgiving is celebrated on fourth Thursday of November each year. The day is observed as a national holiday in the U.S. and in Canada. Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year. Read on to know more about what stores are open on Thanksgiving day 2020. See whether Bevmo, Panda Express and Bj's and some other outlets are open on Thanksgiving or not.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2020

BevMo Thanksgiving hours

BevMo would be open on the usual working hours that is from 9 am to 5 pm. Most of the outlets are slated to remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

Panda Express Thanksgiving hours

Most Panda Express restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving this year. However, one can check with their nearest outlets and confirm their hours before making a reservation.

Bj's Thanksgiving hours

Bj's is open during Thanksgiving and shoppers can buy things online and avail either a same-day delivery or a free curbside pickup.

Serve the best on Thanksgiving. Get a FREE Butterball turkey when you buy 4 qualifying items by 11/25/20. There are over 150. FREE turkey sounds good. Shop for qualifying items at https://t.co/JpcSgwGDB6 while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/z785FxWxep — BJ's Wholesale (@BJsWholesale) November 24, 2020

Dollar General Thanksgiving Hours

Dollar General is going to stay open on Thanksgiving. According to the official website of Dollar General, except for RI, MA and Me stores, all the stores across the USA will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jewel Osco Thanksgiving Hours

The supermarket chain Jewel Osco will also be open on the Thanksgiving day. Although all the stores of Jewel Osco remain open on Thanksgiving, individual store times might differ as the store timings aren't officially announced by the supermarket chain.

In-N-Out Burgers Thanksgiving Hours

For all the burger fans out there, the popular American fast-food chain will, unfortunately, remain closed on Thanksgiving. The website states, "We will be closed on Thanksgiving to enable our associates to be with their families".

What stores are open on Thanksgiving day 2020?

As Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, not all business would be open on this day. However, several grocery shops would be found open on Thanksgiving till reduced hours. Here is a list of store names and their timings, however shoppers should check with their local supermarket branch, as the open hours might vary based on the store. Stores open on Thanksgiving day 2020 are -

Wegmans (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

ShopRite (varies by store)

Stop & Shop (6 a.m. - 3 p.m.; pharmacy will be closed)

Foodtown (varies by store)

Whole Foods (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Acme (5 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Foodtown

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Wegmans

Ulta (from 3 pm)

Five Below

Lilly Pulitzer - select stores would be open

Macy's (from 5 pm)

Michaels (from 6 pm)

Old Navy (from 3 pm)

Victoria's Secret

Walgreens

CVS: Most locations open regular hours; most pharmacies will be closed.

The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh Thyme: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroger: All stores open until 5 p.m.; pharmacies closed.

Meijer: Supercenters open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., pharmacies open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, shops like Trader Joe’s, Costco, Walmart, Target, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sam’s Club, Aldi and Lidl would be closed on Thanksgiving 2020. People should also note that the Thanksgiving parade at Macy's could be watched from the comfort of their home itself. After the Thanksgiving on Thursday, people can check out a few retail outlets for the Black Friday deals as well.

