Ugadi Images In Tamil To Send To Your Loved Ones To Celebrate The Hindu New Year

Ugadi is one of the widely celebrated festivals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This festival marks the start of the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar. Ugadi, as mentioned earlier, is widely celebrated in few parts of our country hence it is an auspicious day.

There are many traditions attached to this festival. Ugadi is a festival celebrated by wearing new clothes and also doing charitable duties for the poor. Even special food is prepared for this occasion. This special food is called as a pachadi. Many families also visit temples to seek blessings. Talking about pachadi, this special food which is prepared for Ugadi contains every flavour, right from sweet to bitter. These flavours symbolise every experience a human being should go through in the new year. So in order to make Ugadi extra special for your loved ones, here are some Ugadi images in Tamil.

Ugadi images and Ugadi messages in Tamil

1. Ugadi messages are meant to lighten up your loved one's day. So on this auspicious day, send them this meaningful message. Take a look.

Source: inkhabar.com

2. Ugadi images in Tamil are all about starting this auspicious festival on a special note. So if you are looking for a simple yet impactful message to share with your loved ones, your quest ends here. Take a look.

Source: inkhabar.com

3. Ugadi, as mentioned earlier, is the start of the New year according to the New Year. Hence it is important to remind your friends and family to start this day on a positive note. So take a look at one of these beautiful Ugadi images in Tamil.

Source: inkhabar.com

4. Ugadi wishes are important to share the joy of this festival among your friends and family. So here is another Ugadi message in Tamil. Take a look.

Source: inkhabar.com

Source: inkhabar.com

