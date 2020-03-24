The Debate
Ugadi Images In Kannada To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Festivals

Here is a list of Ugadi images in Kannada for those who want to wish their friends and families on the auspicious day in their native language. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
ugadi images in kannada

Ugadi is the Kannada New Year which is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra according to the lunar-solar calendar. This auspicious day is celebrated with much pomp and cheer. People wear new clothes and have traditional meals. They offer prayers in temples and also perform multiple rituals to please the Gods and ask for a prosperous and good year ahead. Some people also visit each other's houses to wish them a happy new year. People also make rangolis and decorate their houses with flowers. Some even feed the poor on this auspicious day as an act to share happiness.  

While Ugadi falls on different dates of the English calendar, this year it will be celebrated on March 25. It marks the beginning of Spring and the end of the cold wintry days. The festival is also celebrated all across India with different names. For example, in Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa and Naba Barsha in Bengal. 

Ugadi Images in Kannada

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on 123messagewishes.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on Twitter]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on sandalwoodkingrocks.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on discoverbangalore.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on tufing.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on askideas.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on allindiaroundup.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on pinterest.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on pinterest.com]

ugadi images in kannada ugadi 2020 images ugadi wishes images ugadi images shayari

[Image on YouTube]

First Published:


