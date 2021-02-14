Valentine's Day Wishes For Friends That You Can Send On This Happy Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and people are super excited to celebrate it. Valentine's Day is all about sharing and celebrating sweet and adorable moments with the person who you love the most. Nevertheless, even in our lives, there are people who give meaning to our lives only by being a part of it. These individuals are our friends who want nothing in return but are always there to be with you.

From re-watching your favourite movies to consoling you after heartbreaks, they are with you in your darkest moments, and also share the brightest ones with you. So it is always nice to remember those who showered love upon you unconditionally while celebrating love. So here are some Happy Valentine's Day wishes for best friend on this happy day.

Valentine's Day wishes for friends

Whoever said that Valentine's Day was for lovers only? My best mate, I love you! Happy Valentine's Day.

Through thick and thin, you were my mate. I can't imagine my life without you. My friend, I love you. Happy Valentine’s day.

Even the most caring and loving partner cannot take the place of a good friend. Thanks for filling the gap in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Hope your day brings just what you want it to.

Thanks for being the loyal and caring [friend] you are. Love you!

Here’s to Valentine’s Day filled with good wine, good food and especially good friends like you.

Happy Valentine’s to one of my favourite people. Ever.

Boyfriends come and go, but friends are forever! Happy Valentine’s day!

Happy Valentine's Day quotes for best friend

My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.

True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable and always in style.

In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips.

Through this beautiful text message, I send Happy Valentine's Day messages for my friends and family and wish you have a beautiful celebration of the day of love. Have a superb Valentine’s day.

You are a friend to me, a friend who I would never ever want to lose. I love you more than anything else in this world. Happy Valentine’s day.

You have been my friend through thick and thin. I cannot imagine life without you. I love you, my friend. Happy Valentine’s day.

Valentine's Day messages for friends

Happy Valentine’s Day, My Sweet Friend! From kissy-faced selfies to splitting indulgent treats, no one is as amazing as you.

Happy Valentine’s Day! I wish you a day of happiness and mirth because no one deserves it more that you, my friend!

Happy Valentine’s Day! Internet cats are cute and adorable, but they don’t make me nearly as happy as you do. Thanks for being my best friend!

Happy Valentine’s Day, Friend! You’re who I love going out with the most, the only one who can deal with my crazy ideas. You’re the best, friend!

Wish we could be together swapping chocolates and laughing over candy hearts like we used to.

I’ll raise an awesome Valentine’s cocktail for you.

I don’t need the doctor, you are the medicine that brings happiness to my life. Happy Valentine’s day.

