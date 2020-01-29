Basant Panchami Celebration In Pune; Know Why People Worship The 'God Of Knowledge'

Basant Panchami is celebrated with lots of galore and enthusiasm across India. Generally, Basant Panchami is celebrated during the months of February and March. However in 2020, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Wednesday 29 January 2020 according to the Puja Muhurat . The Puja tithi Muhurat will end on Friday, 31 January 2020. Let us take a look at how people in Pune celebrate this festival and what is the significance of Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2020 Puja Muhura

Basant Panchami is celebrated according to the muhurat tithi. It basically means according to the planetary movements, a specific time is noted and puja to goddess Sarawati is supposed to be done in that specific time frame only. Basant Panchami 2020 tithi are-

The Basant Panchami Madhyahna time - 12:48 PM

The Panchami Tithi Starts At - 10:45 AM ( Morning) on Jan 29, 2020

The Panchami Tithi Will End By - 01:19 PM( Afternoon) on Jan 30, 2020

Why is Vasant Panchami Celebrated?

Basant Panchami is celebrated to embark the commencement of the season of Spring. On the day of Basant Panchami, individuals worship the goddess of art, wisdom, and knowledge Saraswati. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar month of Magh. Devotees offer various types of sweets, leaves and flowers, fruits etc. The festival of Basant Panchami is basically a festival which is celebrated for the new harvest.

Basant Panchami celebrations in Pune

Basant Panchami celebrations in Pune is quite popular across India, as Punekar's celebrate this harvest festival on a massive scale.On this day people worship Devi Saraswati. As per Hindu mythology, Saraswati is considered to be the goddess of intellect, wisdom, and learning. The goddess has four hands and each hand symbolizes intellect, ego, alertness and the mind. People conduct prayers and seek blessings from the Goddess by following some rituals. School and college students also pray to the Goddess of knowledge for prosperity and growth in education.

Kite flying is another activity that people indulge in during the festival. Sweets and some lip-smacking dishes are made on the day of Basant Panchami. It is celebrated with family and friends by exchanging sweets and gifts.