Vishu Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones To Wish Them A Happy New Year

The Vishu Kani festival is celebrated with lots of joy and excitement in the state of Kerala. It marks the beginning of Zodiac New Year. It is referred to as Vishu only in the state of Kerala but the festival is celebrated with lots of joy in all parts of India. The festival is called as Bihu in Assam, Baisakhi in Punjab and Poila Boishakh in Bengal. Vishu Kani 2020 will be celebrated on April 14, 2020. Vishu Kani festival is also celebrated for the ripening of Kharif crops.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh To Play The Iconic Character Of 'Shahenshah' In The Remake?

Vishu Kani festival holds a special significance for the people in Kerala. Lord Vishnu and his avatar of Lord Krishna are worshipped on this day as Lord Vishnu is considered as the god of time. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu’s avatar Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day. That is why Lord Krishna’s idols are also worshipped on the day.

Also Read | When Bilaspur Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To The Lockdown And Won Over The Internet

Here are some Vishu greetings to send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion

Wishing you a new year, bursting with joy,

Roaring with laughter and full of fun.

Happy Vishu 2020 May your life moves in all positive directions and you become an inspiration for many.

Happy Vishu 2020.

Also Read | How To Make Easter Eggs Out Of Chocolate At Home This Easter Sunday

May God give you all happiness in life and take all your stress and pains.

Happy Vishu 2020. May the entire year remains full of festivals and celebrations. Happy Vishu 2020 May the Lord grant you all happiness, care and fulfilment. May you have a wonderful year.

Happy Vishu 2020

Also Read | Identify The Places In Kerala Puzzle | All The Right Answers