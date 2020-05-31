Ganga Dussehra: Why Having A 'Dwar Patra' At Home Is Considered Auspicious?

Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated between the evening of May 31, 2020, and midnight of June 1, 2020. The day is also called Gangavataran and is observed on the 10th day of the waxing moon (dashami) in the month of Jyeshtha. According to popular Hindu belief, the holy river Ganga descended from heaven to Earth on this auspicious day. A significant part of this festival is Dwar Patra.

Significance of Ganga Dussehra's Dwar Patra

A Dwar Patra is an auspicious piece of sticker which is believed to keep away evil from any and every household that it is kept around. According to ancient beliefs, Dwar Patras are pasted outside the door to protect the house from thunder and lightning,

Dwar Patras are circular in shape and have a picture of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Ganga, Lord Hanuman, or Lord Shiva in the centre. Sanskrit shlokas surround these pictures, which include mantras like Agastya, Pulastya, Vaishpapan, Jamini, and Sumanth. These shlokas are believed to have the power to protect the house from obstacles of various kind. These shlokas are further surrounded by lotus motifs, which indicate wealth and prosperity. These motifs are known to bring good luck and happiness into the house.

Read Dhumavati Jayanti 2020: Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Also read Shaheed Diwas 2020: Bollywood Films That Were Inspired By Bhagat Singh

In ancient times, these Dwar Patras were believed to be created by priests who would use special mantras that were known to look after the well-being, peace and prosperity of a devotee's house. Currently, these Dwar Patras are made by people who do not specialise in the knowledge of ancient shlokas. Therefore, some religious scholars are of the strong belief that these Dwar Patras are not effective in warding off the evil, because they are of the lack the mantras that were essentially a major part of the entire production process.

Hence, most people are advised to make their own, by consulting an expert and following proper step-by-step guidelines in order to get these Dwar Patras right. On Ganga Dusshera 2020, with shops closed due to the COVID 19 related lockdown, you can opt for a similar DIY option and create your own Dwar Patra.

Read Bhagat Singh's Books That One Must Read On Shaheed Diwas 2020

Also read 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 29, 2020: Jayanti Apologises For Her Mistake

Image courtesy: Unsplash