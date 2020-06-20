What Is Go Skateboarding Day? Know More Of Its Signficance And How It Is Celebrated

Go Skateboarding Day is celebrated all over the world on June 21. This day is solely dedicated to all those amazing sportsmen who are the experts of the art of skateboarding. Go Skateboarding Day also gives a chance to amateurs and hobbyists to showcase their talent on skateboards as well.

ALSO READ | World Refugee Day 2020: Know About The History, Significance And Celebration

Go Skateboarding Day meaning and history

Go Skateboarding Day was started in the year 2004. The International Association of Skateboard Companies came together and declared this day to be dedicated to the skateboarding sport. This was done to help skateboarding become more accessible to the world. This is done through various events that are held in major cities all around the world. The IASC has received Special Congressional Recognition from US Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez in the year 2007 for its hard work in promoting skateboarding as a sport and also encouraging people to practice it.

Visuals from Go Skateboarding Day 2016 in New York and El Salvador:

(Source: Go Skateboarding Day Facebook)

ALSO READ | International Nystagmus Day 2020: Know about its History, Significance, and Celebration

Go Skateboarding Day significance

Skateboarding has some terrific health and social benefits. A person can burn a lot of calories as skateboarding gives the body some great exercise. The core muscles in the legs and torso are also built and made strong. It is also an amazing stress reliever as the soft winds that blow when one is on a skateboard give them a sense of freedom and release.

ALSO READ | International surfing day 2020: Read more about its history, significance, celebration

Go Skateboarding Day Celebration

The name itself is enough to tell one what they are expected to do on this day: go skateboarding! Skateboards come in various different designs. If one has always been interested to do it and never did it, they can go to the organised events and try it out. Any local sports shop will have skateboards and other equipment required for it. If one is on the beginner stage, witnessing professional skateboards is a great way to learn.

Go Skateboarding Day has dedicated Facebook page which can follow in order to know more about skateboarding. It also informs of all the events that are taking place on this day. Go Skateboarding Day 2020 in India will be held at Play Arena in Kasavanahalli, Bangalore. The timings for the same are 10 am to 12.30 PM. Another event is at Cave Skatepark in Bengaluru from 3 PM to 6 PM. An important thing to note is that if a person lives in a containment zone, they can skate at their homes. People are advised to carry sanitizer and masks:

India. Celebrating Go Skateboarding Day with the locals !! Joins us for a session at Play arena and cave skatepark (... Posted by Go Skateboarding Day on Friday, 19 June 2020

ALSO READ | World sauntering day meaning, significance, history, and celebration