What Is World Voice Day: Read About Its Meaning And Significance

World Voice Day is celebrated across the globe each year on the 16th of April. This day holds importance for acknowledging and celebrating the voice of various people. World Voice Day is celebrated with many seminars, programs, short films, etc in various cities and countries across the globe. Read on to know the meaning, importance, and history of World Voice Day.

READ:World Art Day Significance And Why It Is Celebrated; Read Full Details

What is World Voice Day and Why is it important?

READ:This Day That Year: Rangoli Chandel's Tweets To Malaika-Arjun Wedding Rumours

READ:Declan Rice Lends Support To Paul Pogba, Lauds Him As One Of The Best Players In The World

World Voice Day 2020 falls on Thursday, 16th April. World Voice Day came into existence to celebrate the gift of voice and bring global awareness to voice-related issues. Voice is extremely necessary in order to have effective and healthy communication. The main purpose of this day is to not only remind people of the importance of voice but also to remind people of taking care of their voice and helping others to get rid of their voice-related problems. World Voice Day pays keen attention to voice and voice production. Voice is deeply studied and used in multiple ways like medicine, speech-language pathology, music, physics, psychology, phonetics, art, and biology.

READ:Allu Arjun Makes Sweet Gesture, Celebrates His Personal Assistant's Birthday Amid Lockdown

History of World Voice Day

World Voice Day initially started as a small celebration in 1999, Brazil. It was then named as Brazilian National Voice Day. This day saw the getting together of physicians, speech-language pathologists, and singing teachers. The small celebration once started in Brazil spread to other countries. The celebration spread to countries like Argentina and Portugal.

The day was then changed from Brazilian National Voice Day to International Voice Day. Later, the American Academy of Otolaryngology acknowledged the celebration in 2002. From then onwards the day was titled as World Voice Day.

READ:India's Covid Testing Makes Big Jump On Day 21 Of Lockdown; Cases At 11,439; Deaths At 377