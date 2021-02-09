When Is Presidents Day In 2021? Here's More About This Important Day

Presidents Day is observed as a federal holiday in America. The day, also known as ‘Washington’s Birthday', is observed in honour of America’s first president George Washington. The holiday is used to reflect on America’s first president’s life and work in the office. People remember and cherish the values imparted to them by Washington. Read on to find out, when is Presidents Day in 2021.

Read | Chocolate Day 2021 wishes and quotes to share with your significant other

When is Presidents Day in 2021?

According to Almanac.com, this year Presidents Day is going to fall on February 15. The date does not remain constant every year. The reason for this is that neither Congress nor the President ever stipulated that the name of the holiday observed as Washington’s Birthday be changed to Presidents’ Day. Additionally, Congress has never declared a national holiday binding in all states. Hence, each state decides its own legal holidays. Therefore there are some calendar discrepancies when it comes to Presidents Day.

What day is Presidents Day every year?

Another reason why February is chosen as the month of celebrating this day is that it is also the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln’s birth month. Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809. The report states that today, many calendars list the third Monday of February as Presidents’ Day. Moreover, all of the 3-day retail store sales are called 'Presidents’ Day' sales.

Read | Happy Propose Day quotes in Hindi to celebrate this special occasion

Presidents day dates in the upcoming years

2021: Monday, February 15

2022: Monday, February 21

2023: Monday, February 20

2024: Monday, February 19.

Read | Happy Propose Day quotes to share with your wife on this special day

History of Presidents Day

Historically, Americans began celebrating George Washington’s Birthday just months after his death. This was long before Congress declared it as a federal holiday. However, it was not until 1879, under President Rutherford B. Hayes, that Washington’s Birthday became a legal holiday, to be observed on his birthday, February 22. Today, George Washington’s Birthday is one of the only eleven permanent holidays established by Congress.

One of the great traditions that have continued for decades has been the reading of George Washington’s Farewell Address—which remains an annual event for the Senate to this day. It is important to note that Washington’s birthday falls on February 22. He was born when Julian calendar was still in use.

Read | Happy Propose Day quotes to share with your special someone on this day

It was during Washington's lifetime that people in Great Britain and America switched to the Gregorian calendar. As a result of this switch, the people born before 1752 were told to add 11 days to their birth dates. All those who were born between January 1 and March 25 like Washington had to add one year to be in sync with the new Gregorian calendar.

Image Source: Unsplash