When Is World Forest Day Celebrated And What Is This Year's Theme?

The problem of deforestation and urbanisation seems to be plaguing the world for quite some time now. Many environmentalists and activists are working relentlessly to conserve forests and the animals. In an attempt to save forests and create awareness about the same, the United Nations has started celebrating World Forest Day every year.

When is World Forest Day celebrated?

The World Forest Day is celebrated on March 21 as declared the United Nations. This decision had been in 2012 to celebrate this date as World Forest Day. The organizations involved with celebrations are the United Nations Forum on Forests and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). Governments all over the world are encouraged to take up activities like planting trees to spread awareness about different kinds of forests and their importance as a part of the ecological balance.

Also Read: Rhino Kills Forest Guard In Kaziranga National Park

Also Read: Borneo: Orangutan Fights Loggers' Deforestation Efforts; Video Wows Netizens

Theme for World Forest Day 2020

Every year a different theme is decided for the International Day of forests celebration. Logos and banners are created to spread awareness about the day and the importance of forests. The theme is decided by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests. For 2020, the theme for World Forest Day is 'Forests and Biodiversity'.

Also Read: ‘Kudos To Sidam Istarl’: Forest Official Rewarded For Rescuing Tigress Avni’s Cubs

Also Read: Amazon Rainforest, Carribean Coral Reefs Could Disappear In 50 Years: Research

How is World Forest Day celebrated?

On the World Forest Day, many participants from forest stakeholders to academicians to decision-makers discuss the key issues related to forest and the environment. International Day of forests celebrations also includes presenting awards to those who have made significant achievements in the field of forestry and conservation. Many organisations hold special activities like meetings, rallies, presentation, planting trees, etc.

Also Read: Forest Research Institute Put Under Lockdown

Also Read: Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf While Family Patiently Waits; Watch

Also Read: Photo Shows Tiger Surrounded By Bulldozers And Truck In Forest, Netizens Furious