Will Beaches Be Open For 4th Of July? Read To Know Complete Details

The United States of America will be celebrating the 4th of July aka Independence Day this weekend, that is the upcoming Saturday. Americans across the world celebrate the day with great glory and enthusiasm and honour the people who fought for the freedom of their country. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one question that most people have is -- 'Will beaches be open for 4th of July'? Read on to know details:

Will beaches be open for 4th of July

Reportedly, Southern California will be celebrating Independence Day in a different way due to the pandemic. Many celebrations including the fireworks will be cancelled and they will resort to virtual celebrations, including the regions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

ALSO READ | Is Canada Day A Holiday In The Country? Read Details To Find Out

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom informed that the state would be keeping the parking at the state beaches closed. The Governer informed about the parking facilities to remain closed at all the beaches located in Southern California including Bay area for the upcoming weekend. However, the governor informed that people can still celebrate the day by avoiding the crowd and wearing a mask.

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with.



Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Canada Day Fireworks 2020 Saskatoon: Know Everything About The Event

The official twitter handle of the Los Angeles County informed that in order to prevent crowd which may lead to more people getting affected by COVID-19, the beaches of Los Angeles would remain closed. The Los Angeles County also informed that the beaches, piers, parking facilities, bike paths would remain closed from Friday, July 3 at 12:01 am to Monday, that is July 6 at 5:00 am. Check out the post.

To slow the spread of #COVID19 and prevent crowding that can result in more people becoming infected, all LA County beaches, piers, parking lots, and bike paths will be closed Friday, July 3 at 12:01 AM to Monday, July 6 at 5:00 AM https://t.co/TAAoYjk9mg pic.twitter.com/hbBkiC4rnf — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 30, 2020

ALSO READ | Are Restaurants Open On Canada Day? Read To Know Full Details

Ventura County officials also declared that the beaches in the state would remain closed. Ventura County informed that the beaches would stay closed on the 4th of July weekend, from 5 am Friday to Monday, till 5 am. Check out the post:

Ventura County Beaches will be closed 4th of July weekend from 5 am Friday to 5 am Monday to prevent crowding and further spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/0Pz2uD58c9 — Ventura County (@CountyVentura) July 1, 2020

Apart from the Governor of California, Los Angeles County and Ventura Officials, there are various other counties that decided to close down the beaches. The City of Newport Beach and The City of Laguna Beach also declared the beaches will remain closed on the occasion of July 4.

The City Council has approved a full closure of all City beaches in Newport Beach on July 4, after two seasonal lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19. The Oceanfront Boardwalk, Newport Pier and parking lots will also close. For more:https://t.co/QTVY50rwtL — City of Newport Beach (@newportbeachgov) July 2, 2020

What you should know about Laguna Beach this holiday weekend:

▶️ City beaches will be closed on July 4.

▶️ Fireworks are illegal in Laguna Beach, including sparklers.

▶️ Bars and indoor dining at restaurants are closed.

▶️ Face coverings are mandatory in all public places. — City of Laguna Beach (@lagunabeachgov) July 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Things To Do On Canada Day To Celebrate This Day; Read Here