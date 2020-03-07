International Women's Day Quotes In Tamil That Will Give Your Wishes A Personal Touch

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8, 2020. The day is celebrated to give a heartfelt thank you to every woman who is successful, who takes of her family and also takes care of herself. There are many people who would like to wish their friends and family in their language. There are many women's day quotes in Tamil available on the internet that you can send to your loved ones.

Here are some of the best Women's day quotes

Saathanaigalodu Sarithiram Padaikka Kadavulaal Padaikkapatta Karpagavirutcham Thaan Pengal Women are the God-created chastity tree of history

சமையலறை மட்டுமே

பெண்களுக்கு சொந்தம் என்ற

எண்ணத்தை உடைத்தெறிந்து

ஒரு நாட்டையே ஆட்சி செய்யும்

அளவிற்கு முன்னேறியவர்கள்

பெண்கள் .....

நாம் பெண்ணாகபிறந்ததில்

நமக்கு பெருமை .....

இனிய மகளிர் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள் Let's break the thought that women belong only to the kitchen. They will rule the country and advance it as well. We are born as women and we are proud of us. Happy Women's Day

கட்டுப்பாடோடு வாழ

தெரிந்தவர்கள் பெண்கள்.....

அக்கறை பாதுகாப்பு

என்று அவர்களின் முயற்சிக்கும்

சிந்தனைகளுக்கும் தடை போட்டு

பெண்களை ஊனமாக்கிவிடாதீர்கள்... Women that you know live in country. They are concerned of their security. Do not block their ideas and don't disable women.

எல்லாத்தையும் அழிச்சிட்டு மறுபடியும்

எழுதுற மாதிரி இருந்தா வாழ்க்கை

செம்மையா இருக்கும்ல

என்னோட கைய பிடிச்சு எழுத வைச்ச

எல்லாரையும் தள்ளிவச்சிட்டு

நானே அழகா எழுதிருப்பேன்

எனக்கு பிடித்த மாதிரி

மகளிர் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்...! Life is like writing a new story and she is the best writer to me. Write to me and put them all away. But I will write my own story as I am my favourite model. Happy Women's Day

பெண்ணாக பிறந்ததில்

பெருமை கொள்கிறேன்

வாழ்த்துக்கள் தோழிகளே

Happy International Women’s Day On being born as a woman

Take pride

Congratulations guys

Happy International Women's Day

