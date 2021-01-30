World Leprosy Day Quotes And Powerful Messages To Share Among Family & Friends

Over the past year, headlines have been dominated by COVID-19, hence, it can be easy to overlook other diseases like leprosy. Many people think that leprosy is a disease of the past but according to a report on WHO’s official website, there are still somewhere around 200,000 new cases of leprosy been diagnosed worldwide each year. Moreover, millions of people are still living with some kind of disability as a result of leprosy and suffering social stigma around the disease that is essentially curable. Every year the last Sunday of January is observed as World Leprosy day by WHO. Read on to learn more about this day and see some World Leprosy Day Quotes.

What is Leprosy?

According to the WHO, Leprosy is an infectious disease of the skin and nerves which, if not diagnosed and treated quickly, results in debilitating disabilities. It is caused by a bacillus, Mycobacterium leprae. The effects of leprosy get exacerbated by the negative stigma surrounding the disease.

In countries underdeveloped countries like India and Bangladesh, people are subjected to social discrimination and social exclusion simply because they are, or have previously been, affected by leprosy. The WHO website states that there are still 17 laws that discriminate against people with this disease in India. Every day nearly 600 more people are diagnosed with and start treatment for leprosy.

World Leprosy Day Quotes

I took up leprosy work not to help anyone, but to overcome that fear in my life. That it worked out good for others was a by-product. But the fact is I did it to overcome fear.

-- Baba Amte

Joy is more infectious than leprosy

-- Baba Amte

I see Jesus in every human being. I say to myself, this is hungry Jesus, I must feed him. This is sick Jesus. This one has leprosy or gangrene; I must wash him and tend to him. I serve because I love Jesus.

-- Mother Teresa

When nations are to perish in their sins, 'tis in the Church the leprosy begins,

-- William Cowper

World Leprosy Day slogans

“Let us make celebrations of World Leprosy Eradication Day more meaningful for everyone… Let us fight against this monster by joining hands.”

“Together we have the power to fight the toughest challenges, together we can eradicate leprosy…. Happy World Leprosy Eradication Day.”

World Leprosy Day messages

“On the occasion of World Leprosy Day, we must join our hands to fight against this disease that is a threat to humans.”

“Warm wishes on World Leprosy Day to you. May one day we are able to put an end to this disease that has taken so many lives.”

“Wishing a very Happy World Leprosy Day to everyone. Leprosy is something we need to fight with together to make this world a healthier place to live.”

“I dream of a world which is free from leprosy and other such diseases on the special occasion of World Leprosy Eradication Day.”

