World Meteorological Day Theme 2020 Is 'Climate And Water Crisis'

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) was established on March 23, 1950. It is an intergovernmental organization with a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. Every year, March 23, is celebrated as World Meteorological Day (WMD). The WMO announces a slogan and theme for WMD which is different each year. Read to know about this years’ theme.
The theme of World Meteorological Day this year, for March 23, 2020, is Climate and Water. It will align with the theme of World Water Day 2020 which is on March 22. The main focus will be on climate change and water concerns around the globe. The slogan for WMD 2020 is "Count Every Drop, Every Drop Counts".
The official World Meteorological Day 2020 website has stated the theme as "freshwater is vital for life". On an average, a human being cannot survive more than three days without it. Water is essential for the production of food, virtually all of our goods and services, and for the environment.
The world now faces increasing challenges posed by water crisis, floods and droughts and lack of access to clean supplies. There is an urgent need to improve forecasting, monitoring and management of water supplies and to tackle the problem of "too much, too little or too polluted water". The theme will focus on frozen water, drought, floods and more.
