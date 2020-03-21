World Meteorological Day Theme 2020 Is 'Climate And Water Crisis'

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) was established on March 23, 1950. It is an intergovernmental organization with a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. Every year, March 23, is celebrated as World Meteorological Day (WMD). The WMO announces a slogan and theme for WMD which is different each year. Read to know about this years’ theme.

Also Read | When Is World Forest Day Celebrated And What Is This Year's Theme?

World Meteorological Day 2020 theme

The theme of World Meteorological Day this year, for March 23, 2020, is Climate and Water. It will align with the theme of World Water Day 2020 which is on March 22. The main focus will be on climate change and water concerns around the globe. The slogan for WMD 2020 is "Count Every Drop, Every Drop Counts".

Also Read | When Is World Down Syndrome Day?

The official World Meteorological Day 2020 website has stated the theme as "freshwater is vital for life". On an average, a human being cannot survive more than three days without it. Water is essential for the production of food, virtually all of our goods and services, and for the environment.

The world now faces increasing challenges posed by water crisis, floods and droughts and lack of access to clean supplies. There is an urgent need to improve forecasting, monitoring and management of water supplies and to tackle the problem of "too much, too little or too polluted water". The theme will focus on frozen water, drought, floods and more.

Also Read | World Sparrow Day: Netizens Pledge To Save The Disappearing Avian Community

Previous theme of World Meteorological Day

The Sun, the Earth and the Weather*, 23 March 2019.

Weather-ready, climate-smart, 23 March 2018.

Understanding clouds, 23 March 2017.

Hotter, drier, wetter - Face the future, 23 March 2016.

Climate knowledge for Climate Action, 23 March 2015.

Weather and Climate: Engaging youth, 23 March 2014.

Watching the weather to protect life and property: Celebrating 50 years of World Weather Watch, 23 March 2013

Powering our future with weather, climate and water, 23 March 2012.

Climate for you, 23 March 2011.

60 years of service for your safety and well-being (2010).

Weather, climate and the air we breathe (2009).

Observing our planet for a better future (2008).

Polar Meteorology: Understanding global impacts (2007).

Preventing and mitigating natural disasters (2006).

Weather, climate, water and sustainable development (2005).

Weather, climate, water in the information age (2004).

Our future climate (2003).

Also Read | From Coranavirus To Women's Day: When Google Doodle Was Just On-point; Check Them Out