World Metrology Day Images To Forward To Your Friends And Family

World Metrology Day is celebrated on May 20 every year. The day is the celebration of the signature of the Metre Convention on May 20, 1875, by representatives of seventeen nations. Many are aware that the Convention sets the framework for global collaboration in the field of science and especially in measurement and its industrial, commercial and societal applications. As per research, the original aim of the Metre Convention was - the world-wide uniformity of measurement, which remains as important in the year 2020 as it was in the year 1875. The World Metrology Day project is realised jointly by the BIPM and the OIML. Keep reading to know more about World Metrology Day.

The theme for World Metrology Day 2020

As per official statements, the theme for World Metrology Day 2020 is Measurements for Global Trade. This theme was chosen to create awareness of the important role measurement plays in facilitating fair global trade. It also states that measurements ensure products meet standards and regulations and satisfying customer quality expectations. Metrology, the science of measurement, plays a central and specific role in scientific discovery and innovation too. It plays a major role in industrial manufacturing and international trade, in improving the quality of life and in protecting the global environment.

Events organised to celebrate World Metrology Day

Various video clips from the CIPM President and the BIPM Director are available on the website.

Organising a Network Scientific Committee meeting [2020]:- As per the official website, the IAEA/WHO SSDL Network Scientific Committee meeting was organised in March 2020, which included a well-known representative from BIPM.

Symposium to celebrate the centenary of the award of the Nobel Prize in Physics to Charles-Édouard Guillaume [2020]:- As per reports and official guidelines, on October 17, 2020, the BIPM will celebrate the life and work of Charles-Édouard Guillaume with a symposium that will consider his legacy.

Resource website is live:- On behalf of the World Metrology Day Team, the officials recently announced that the 2020 World Metrology Day Resource Website is now live. Apart from this, the officials also revealed the theme of this year which is "Measurements for global trade".

